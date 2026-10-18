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English NewsNewsWorldFrance Protests: Hermes, Louis Vuitton Bags Looted; Historic Limoges Town Hall Gutted By Fire

France Protests: Hermes, Louis Vuitton Bags Looted; Historic Limoges Town Hall Gutted By Fire

Hermes and Louis Vuitton stores were looted amid violent protests in France, while a fire gutted the historic Limoges town hall.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 18 Oct 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
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  • Police arrested 1,200 people as Macron condemned violence.

Looting of luxury stores, including Hermes and Louis Vuitton, has been reported across France as protests over the rising cost of living escalated into violence on Saturday. Masked groups targeted high-end boutiques, shops and public buildings in several cities, while fires and clashes with police added to the destruction. In Limoges, a blaze severely damaged the historic town hall, with parts of the 143-year-old building collapsing. 

Luxury Stores Targeted

According to AFP, looters broke into dozens of shops during the demonstrations, targeting businesses in several French cities. A Hermes boutique in Marseille and an Apple store in Lille were among the outlets reportedly looted.

In Bordeaux, Louis Vuitton and Apple stores were also targeted, with footage and photographs showing damage to shopfronts along the city's shopping streets. Other businesses, including supermarkets, clothing outlets and electronics shops, were affected as the violence spread.

The unrest unfolded alongside largely peaceful marches against rising prices and concerns about public services. Masked groups on the fringes of the demonstrations reportedly smashed shop windows, removed merchandise and clashed with police.

Historic Town Hall Damaged

In Limoges, a fire severely damaged the city's historic town hall after masked individuals allegedly set a police vehicle alight outside before entering the building and starting a blaze. Parts of the roof and bell tower collapsed, prompting concern over the loss of an important heritage landmark.

Violence was also reported in Lyon, where the city's tourist office was set on fire, while municipal buildings in Marseille and Lille were vandalised.

Also Read: France's Historic Limoges Town Hall Engulfed In Flames Amid Violent Protests: WATCH

Arrests And Police Response

French authorities said around 5,50,000 people participated in Saturday's demonstrations, while the CGT trade union estimated the turnout at 8,00,000.

Police deployed tear gas and water cannon to disperse violent crowds. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said 1,200 people had been arrested and 150 police officers injured by late Saturday.

President Emmanuel Macron condemned the looting and vandalism, warning that those responsible would face prosecution.

Also Read: Protests Hit France, Italy, Belgium, Albania: What Is Fueling Unrest Across Europe?

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 18 Oct 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
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France Protest Europe Europe Protest
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