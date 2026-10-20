France Braces For More Protests After Weekend Riots As Authorities Impose Curfews

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom France imposed curfews in Paris, cities after weekend riots.

International governments issued travel warnings for France amid unrest.

US President Trump linked French unrest to immigrants, criticizing Democrats.

Albania, Italy also faced violent anti-government protests.

French authorities announced curfews for parts of Paris, northern cities and Nice after unrest

French cities experienced rioting and looting over the weekend amid anti-government protests

Italy's Meloni considering curfew after riot in Milan

Albania's PM says 'red line' must be drawn' after anti-government demos and clashes

Follow below for the latest on the protests and unrest in France and other parts of Europe on Tuesday, October 20:

Trump blames immigrants. Muslims, for French unrest in attack on Democrats

US President Donald Trump on Monday cited the unrest in France as an example while warning of what he alleged could happen in the United States if opposition Democrats were in power, without providing evidence to support the claim.

At a rally supporting the Republican Senate candidate in Kansas, Trump described France as a formerly great nation that had been "conquered, looted, and burned to the ground by migrants, jihadists and communists."

"When you see burning steeples and raging fires in France, just remember that is what ​the radical Dumocrats want to do to America," he said, using the altered version of his opponents' name that he often employs as an insult.

Ahead of the rally, Trump told reporters at the White House that he had warned French President Emmanuel Macron he was "making a big mistake."

"The whole world was coming in, and as you know, Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon, and that wasn't the deal," he said, adding: "We closed our borders. He didn't."

The US president's return to his signature anti-immigration, anti-Muslim rhetoric, which he used to some effect in his election campaigns, comes as his party seeks to avoid a drubbing in the November midterm elections.

His comments echo previous remarks by Republican colleagues. Vice President JD Vance, for example, argued that the French protests occurred because "Western liberals imported the third world into France."

A turbulent weekend in France: How did it come to be?

Catherine Field, a journalist in Paris, told DW why demonstrations were different this time. Protesters markedly sprang up in different parts of the capital city and elsewhere, particularly taking aim at state institutions. Police appeared to have lost some sense of control, she said. Listen to the full conversation here:

READ: What has the French government said about the rioting in France?

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to punish those responsible for the rioting and violence over the weekend.

He also acknowledged "failures in anticipation and intelligence" by police and sought to make clear the distinction between rioters and demonstrators.

Read our full article here.

Are there more protests planned in France?

The answer is yes. French unions have called for a new round of rallies on November 5.

Earlier on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron blamed organized ultraleft groups for the rioting and looting on Saturday.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu said after an emergency cabinet meeting on Monday that he was "fully resolved to restore public order."

He called for imposing localized curfews, as is in place overnight into Tuesday (see below), but said there was "no question" of imposing a full curfew on entire cities.

But Lecornu refused to rule out declaring a state of emergency, which would give authorities sweeping powers to restrict public gatherings.

Where are curfews in place in France?

Authorities in France have announced localized curfews in several areas including:

In northern France, including Lille, Douai, Denain and Wattignies, a curfew for minors is in place for the next two days from 8 p.m. (1800 GMT) to 6 a.m.

In the south, including Nice, where a specific curfew is in place for minors in the city center.

Two areas in Paris, where curfew prohibits anyone from entering or remaining on the Place de la République, where rioting took place Saturday, and the shopping neighborhood of Les Halles, which has been subject to looting.

The partial curfew in Paris went into effect at 11 p.m. Monday and remains in place until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Foreign governments issue France travel warnings

Several countries around the world, including China, Malaysia, Germany and the United States, have advised citizens traveling to France to avoid large crowds and exercise caution in the wake of large-scale protests and looting in major cities.

China's Foreign Ministry urged Chinese nationals in France to remain alert to potential risks, increase safety precautions, and avoid ​areas where demonstrations are taking place.

Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that, while ⁠travel to France remains unrestricted, ​Malaysians are advised to consider postponing non-essential trips until the situation improves.

The Malaysian embassy in Paris has issued an advisory urging citizens already in France to exercise caution and remain vigilant.

The US State Department issued an alert on Monday warning Americans to avoid demonstrations in major French cities, while an alert issued by the American embassy in Paris noted new curfews ordered in cities including Paris and Lille.

"Avoid the areas of the demonstrations," the warning said.

And in Europe, some of France's direct neighbors have also issued travel advice to citizens.

The German Foreign Ministry said ‌further riots couldn't be ruled out and urged German nationals to follow instructions from local police. It warned citizens that they could face fines if they fail to adhere to requests to leave unauthorized demonstrations.

Governments in the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Poland, Denmark, Sweden, ​Finland and Norway also issued warnings to avoid protests.

Albania: Prime Minister Rama says protesters crossed 'red line'

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Monday that protesters had crossed a "red line" after a police station was set ablaze during anti-government demonstrations.

"Protests are a right, whereas violence is a crime," Rama wrote on social media. "This red line must be drawn clearly at this critical stage of our democratic development."

Demonstrators in Albania have been clashing with police since last Tuesday after months of protests over university conditions and political corruption came to a head.

Fresh unrest broke out again in the capital Tirana on Monday evening, with protesters throwing Molotov cocktails at the interior ministry and riot police responding with water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets.

Prime Minister Rama said he was prepared to engage in dialogue, but not with those who commit violence or political parties which fail to distance themselves from it.

"Violence is not a solution, but the government also needs to reflect deeply to understand this revolt," one 22-year-old student protester told the AFP news agency.

"We are not criminals; we want social peace and better living conditions in our country. We will continue our movement until Rama resigns."

Around 300 people have reportedly been injured in the clashes, according to local authorities, more than half of them police officers,.

Police said they detained 68 people in Sunday's unrest in Tirana, of whom 22 will face prosecution.

Italy's Meloni considers curfew after Milan riot

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was also considering imposing curfews and other measures on Monday night in response to rioting in several Italian cities over the weekend.

Meloni convened an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss her government's response, with local media reporting that emergency decrees could be passed as early as Tuesday.

Italy's ANSA news agency reported that the government intends to "respond decisively" after days of peaceful protests against the high cost of living descended into riots and looting in cities including Milan, Turin and Bologna.

On Milan's central cathedral square, young people dressed in black and wearing masks smashed shop windows and looted supermarkets. At least 14 security personnel were injured, according to official figures, with Milanese prosecutors speaking of "rare violence."

In total, more than 270 people were detained, most of them minors.

Many luxury stores in central Milan remained closed on Monday as Italian media drew comparisons with events in France.

Hard-right Prime Minister Meloni has governed in Rome for four years at the head of a coalition of right-wing and conservative parties. Parliamentary elections are due to be held next year.

France: Curfews imposed in parts of Paris, Lille, Nice

French authorities imposed curfews in parts of several cities on Monday night in response to criticism over security failings after cost-of-living and anti-government protests descended into rioting and looting over the weekend.

In the capital, Paris, police issued a curfew around the Place de la Republique and Les Halles from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. local time (9:00 p.m. to 04:00 UTC) on Tuesday morning, while protests were banned in certain other areas from 8 p.m.

"A police deployment is in place to ensure strict compliance with these measures," read a police statement.

On France's south coast, the mayor of Nice signed an order installing a curfew for minors in the city center overnight while nearby Marseille also banned gatherings and demonstrations.

Sources in Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office told the Reuters news agency that curfews had also been set for minors between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. over the next two days in the northern city of Lille and the nearby towns of Douai, Wattignies and Denain with the agreement of local mayors.

"My determination to restore order is absolute," Lecornu told reporters, ruling out blanket curfews in Paris but not a potential state of emergency.

Welcome to our coverage

Welcome to DW's coverage of the continuing civil unrest and protests in France and other European countries.

Curfews were declared in several French cities on Monday evening, including in parts of Paris, as authorities looked to prevent a continuation of protests, rioting and looting.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.