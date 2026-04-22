Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir requested that the US President Donald Trump extend the ceasefire with Iran to allow diplomatic efforts to continue.
‘Fractured Government’ And Pakistan’s 'Request': What Made Trump Extend Iran Ceasefire
The move marked a sharp reversal, as Trump had earlier signalled reluctance and warned of possible military action. Pakistan welcomed the decision and confirmed plans for further talks.
- Pakistan reportedly persuaded Trump to extend Iran ceasefire.
- Trump cited Pakistan's request and Iran's internal disunity.
- Pakistan PM thanked Trump, offered hosting more talks.
- Iran adviser viewed extension as potential surprise attack tactic.
Pakistan appears to have played a pivotal role in persuading US President Donald Trump to extend the ceasefire with Iran, a move that came just hours before the truce was set to expire.
Announcing the decision on Wednesday, Trump said the ceasefire would remain in place until Iran presents a unified proposal. He attributed the shift to a “request” from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, urging Washington to hold off on potential military action and allow diplomatic efforts to continue.
Sudden Shift After Hardline Signals
The announcement marked a sharp turnaround. Only hours earlier, Trump had indicated he was unwilling to prolong the ceasefire. In an interview with CNBC, he said, “I don’t want to do that. We don’t have that much time,” when asked about a possible extension.
He had also issued fresh warnings to Tehran, stating he expected to be “bombing” if negotiations failed and the ceasefire lapsed without resolution. Against that backdrop, the decision to pause hostilities has drawn attention to what influenced the change.
Pakistan’s Role in De-escalation
While Trump did not elaborate in detail, he cited two key factors in his public remarks: concerns over what he described as a “seriously fractured” Iranian government, and Islamabad’s appeal to give diplomacy more time.
Following the announcement, Sharif thanked Trump for accepting Pakistan’s request. “With the trust and confidence reposed in, Pakistan shall continue its earnest efforts for negotiated settlement of conflict,” he said, also confirming that a second round of talks would be hosted in Pakistan, though no date was disclosed.
Iran Responds with Skepticism
The development, however, has not been universally welcomed. An adviser to Iran’s parliamentary speaker and chief negotiator, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, reportedly dismissed the ceasefire extension, calling it a possible tactic to enable a “surprise attack”.
The adviser also urged a military response to the ongoing US blockade of Iranian ports, according to Reuters, underscoring continued tensions despite the temporary pause.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What role did Pakistan play in the US-Iran ceasefire extension?
Why did President Trump agree to extend the ceasefire?
President Trump extended the ceasefire after a request from Pakistan and due to concerns about a fractured Iranian government, giving diplomacy more time.
What was Iran's reaction to the ceasefire extension?
An advisor to Iran's parliamentary speaker dismissed the extension, suggesting it could be a tactic for a 'surprise attack' and urging a military response to the US blockade.
Will Pakistan host further talks between the US and Iran?
Yes, Pakistan will host a second round of talks, as confirmed by Prime Minister Sharif, though no date has been set.