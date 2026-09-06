Four Killed In Israeli Strikes On Lebanon Despite Ceasefire, Health Ministry Says

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Israel stated strikes targeted Hezbollah facilities after drone attacks.

Edited by: Darko Janjevic

At least four people were killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon on Sunday, which comes despite a ceasefire between the two countries, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The Lebanese officials also said around 20 other people, including children, were wounded in the strikes.

The office of Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun called the strikes a "dangerous escalation" that targeted "purely civilian administrations and health centers."

"President Aoun held the Israeli side fully responsible for this ongoing escalation, calling on the United States and the international community to take immediate action to stop ​these violations and hold the perpetrators accountable," his aides said in a statement.

In turn, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the strikes were a response to "a blatant violation" by Hezbollah militants.

"Terrorists from the Hezbollah terrorist organization launched two drones towards IDF soldiers operating in the Security Zone in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement, adding that there were no reports of Israeli soldiers wounded.

What do we know about the strikes?

Early on Sunday morning, the Israeli military issued an online evacuation alert for Arab Salim, saying it identified a "Hezbollah facility" there.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) said the Israeli military subsequently carried out a strike on the building mentioned in the original evacuation warning.

NNA also reported that "enemy warplanes launched a strike on another house, destroying it." Two women were killed in the strike.

Another two people were killed in Israeli strikes near the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, which lies on the edge of Israel's "security zone" that it occupies in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said an Israeli strike "totally destroyed" a disused hospital. The Health Ministry called the incident "another grave violation of international humanitarian law."

The Israeli military said its targets included what it described as a Hezbollah command center inside a building that was previously used as a hospital, as well as a weapons depot.

"The strikes were carried out in response to Hezbollah’s attempted attack yesterday in the Ali Taher Ridge area and to remove threats posed by Hezbollah," it said.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.