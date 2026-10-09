India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldUS Military Confirms Livestream Of Nidal Hasan’s Execution After Hegseth’s ‘Public’ Remark

US Military Confirms Livestream Of Nidal Hasan’s Execution After Hegseth’s ‘Public’ Remark

US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth had said that Nidal Hasan would be executed by firing squad and that it would be done "in public." Hasan's execution will be the first by the US military since 1961.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 09 Oct 2026 10:02 AM (IST)

Reported by: Karl Sexton with AP, AFP, Reuters | Edited by: Wesley Dockery

The execution by firing squad of Nidal Hasan, who shot and killed 13 people at Ford Hood in 2009, will be livestreamed, the US military said Thursday.

The confirmation came a day after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had said Hasan's execution, which is slated for December 3, would be done in "public."

Pentagon officials added that more details on the execution would follow.

What did Pete Hegseth say about Nidal Hasan's execution?

In a video posted on X by official Pentagon accounts, Hegseth had said Wednesday that Hasan would get "a firing squad of soldiers, as it should be, and we'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public."

Hegseth was speaking to right-wing influencer Jack Posobiec on board the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier, which ended a nearly 10-month deployment on Thursday.

"People need to understand that there's serious consequence for these types of things," Hegseth said.

Hasan's execution will be the first by the US military since 1961, and will be the first to be done by firing squad since World War II.

Hegseth added: "I kind of like the mentality we had in World War II, which was win."

What do we know about the Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan?

US Army psychiatrist Hasan killed 13 people and wounded 32 others at Fort Hood, Texas.

A military court sentenced him to death in 2013.

During his trial, Hasan said he had perpetrated the shooting to protect Taliban members in Afghanistan from US troops.

The announcement that Hasan will be executed by firing squad comes amid the fallout of the botched execution of Christa Pike.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 09 Oct 2026 10:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Execution US News Fort Hooder Nidal Hasan
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US ICE Agents Shoot Man In New York With 5-Year-Old In Car, Mamdani Vows To Demand End To Raids
US ICE Agents Shoot Man In New York With 5-Year-Old In Car, Mamdani Vows To Confront Trump
World
Smit Machchhar To Receive Israel’s Highest Civilian Bravery Award For Fighting Off Flydubai Cockpit Attack
Captain Smit Machchhar To Receive Israel’s Highest Civilian Bravery Award
World
Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh Damage Kindergarten, Medical Complex In Saudi Arabia
Houthi Missile Attacks On Riyadh Damage Kindergarten, Medical Complex In Saudi Arabia
World
India-Cote d’Ivoire partnership anchored in mutual respect: Jaishankar
India-Cote d’Ivoire partnership anchored in mutual respect: Jaishankar
Advertisement

Videos

Political Flashpoint: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Delhi Protest Clash, Congress Faces Fresh Questions
Breaking: Srinagar Man Challenges Congress Protesters Over Vote Theft Claims
Breaking News: Delhi Protest Row Escalates as Police File Case Over Alleged Clash
Political Update: INDIA Bloc Plans Fresh Delhi Protest After Opposition Lunch Meet
Political Update: Akhilesh Yadav’s Ayodhya Visit Puts Ram Temple Question in Focus
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget