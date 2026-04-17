Former Virginia deputy governor Justin Fairfax and his wife, Cerina Fairfax, were found dead at their home. Authorities are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide.
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Ex-Virginia Lt Governor And Wife Found Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicide Amid Divorce Case
Former Deputy Governor of Virginia Justin Fairfax killed his wife and later killed himself. Police said that this is certainly fall from grace. The police responded to the emergency call from son.
- Former Virginia official Justin Fairfax died by suicide; wife also deceased.
- Investigators suspect a murder-suicide stemming from marital issues.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who were the individuals found deceased in Annandale?
What is the suspected cause of death?
Investigators believe Justin Fairfax shot his wife multiple times before taking his own life. The incident appears to be linked to marital difficulties and an ongoing divorce.
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