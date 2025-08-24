'Should Be A No-Brainer': Nikki Haley Urges Stronger US-India Ties Amid China Concerns

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has sounded a stark warning: the United States risks a “strategic disaster” if it alienates India at a time when China’s assertiveness is on the rise. Haley’s caution comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s recent decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods, a move that has rattled longstanding trade relations between the two nations.

In an opinion piece co-written with Hudson Institute’s Bill Drexel, Haley framed the US-India partnership as vital for countering China. “India and China are neighboring rivals with clashing economic interests and lingering territorial disputes, including deadly border skirmishes as recently as 2020,” she noted. “Helping India stand up to China is not just wise — it’s essential for America’s strategic interests.”

Haley contrasted India’s democratic rise with China’s authoritarian expansion. “Unlike Communist China, India’s growth strengthens the free world rather than threatening it,” she argued. She also invoked history to underline the depth of bilateral relations, recalling President Ronald Reagan’s 1982 state dinner with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, where Reagan celebrated “two proud, free peoples.” Yet she warned that the relationship now sits at a “troubling inflection point.”

Strategic Value of India

The former ambassador outlined why India is indispensable to US foreign policy:

Supply Chain Security: India’s manufacturing capabilities can help the US reduce reliance on China for critical goods.

Military Cooperation: Expanding defense ties with the US and other allies position India as a key pillar of global security.

Geopolitical Advantage: India's location at the crossroads of China's trade and energy flows could give Washington leverage in any regional confrontation.

Demographic Edge: Surpassing China as the world's most populous country in 2023, India offers a youthful workforce that contrasts sharply with China's ageing population, strengthening its long-term global influence.

Haley emphasized that these factors make India a partner to nurture, not an adversary, even as New Delhi maintains complex ties with Russia and practices protective trade policies.

High-Level Engagement Urged

Haley called for urgent dialogue between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging leaders to prevent the downward slide in bilateral relations. She stressed that trade disputes must not overshadow strategic priorities. “To confront China effectively, the United States needs India as a steadfast partner,” she wrote.

Despite the tensions, Haley and Drexel expressed optimism about the resilience of the US-India relationship. They suggested that addressing difficult issues, like tariffs and Russian oil imports, reflects the depth of the partnership rather than weakening it.

Trade Tensions Escalate

The 50% tariff was introduced to pressure India over discounted Russian crude purchases and high trade barriers that Washington has long criticized. While the move aims to expand American exports and reduce reliance on Russian energy, experts caution it risks straining a crucial alliance in the Indo-Pacific.

India responded swiftly. Prime Minister Modi described the tariffs as “unjustified,” asserting India’s right to strategic autonomy while reaffirming the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar delivered a pointed rebuttal to US criticism, emphasizing India’s policies protect domestic interests, particularly for farmers and small producers.

Adding to the friction, India announced a temporary suspension of all postal services to the US from August 25 due to new customs regulations. Under the International Emergency Economic Power Act (IEEPA), all postal shipments to the US will incur duties beginning August 29, with exceptions for gift items up to $100.