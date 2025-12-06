Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Former Pentagon Official Claims Trump, Not Putin, Deserves Credit For Driving India-Russia Closer

Former Pentagon Official Claims Trump, Not Putin, Deserves Credit For Driving India-Russia Closer

A former Pentagon official says Donald Trump, not Putin, deserves credit for Russia’s warm reception in India, reigniting debate over US–India relations and Washington’s view on India’s energy needs.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 07:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A former Pentagon official has injected an unexpected twist into the debate over India–Russia relations, suggesting that the person most deserving of a Nobel Prize for Vladimir Putin's warm welcome in New Delhi isn't the Russian leader himself, but former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Speaking to ANI, Michael Rubin argued that Putin's recent visit appeared overwhelmingly positive from Moscow's perspective, and he credited Trump with pushing India and Russia closer together. According to Rubin, the level of honour India extended to Putin during the trip was unmatched anywhere else, and Trump's influence in shaping that dynamic should not be ignored.

"I would actually argue that Donald Trump deserves a Nobel Prize for bringing India and Russia together the way he did," Rubin said. At the same time, he questioned how many agreements signed during the visit would translate into real, long-term cooperation, and how many were driven by India's frustration with the way Trump has treated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India as a whole.

Two Diverging Views On Washington's Response

Rubin described the U.S. policy reaction as sharply split. "If you're Donald Trump, it's being perceived through the lens of 'I told you so," he noted, suggesting that Trump views India's outreach to Russia as validation of his own worldview.

"But if you're the 65 percent of Americans who dislike Donald Trump, what we are seeing now is the result of Donald Trump's gross incompetence," he added. Rubin accused the former president of damaging the U.S.–India relationship and making foreign-policy decisions shaped by flattery, or even alleged bribery attempts, from Pakistan, Turkey and Qatar.

Sharp Criticism Of Trump's Handling Of India Ties

Rubin said many in Washington remain stunned at how Trump undercut strategic alignment with India, calling it a disastrous misstep that will leave the United States facing long-term strategic disadvantages.

He argued that Trump is unlikely to accept any responsibility, instead presenting India's closer engagement with Russia as evidence of his own foreign-policy instincts.

Rubin Says The U.S. Should 'Stop Lecturing India'

Commenting on Putin's promise of uninterrupted fuel supplies to India, Rubin said Americans often fail to grasp India's most basic strategic requirements.

"Indians elected Prime Minister Modi to represent Indian interests," he said. He noted that India, now the world's most populous nation and on track to become the third-largest economy, needs stable access to energy.

Rubin also pointed out what he sees as Washington's hypocrisy, noting that the U.S. itself purchases energy from Russia when alternatives fall short. "If we don't want India to purchase Russian fuel, what are we going to do to provide fuel at a cheaper price and in the quantities India needs?" he asked.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 07:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump India Russia Ties US India Relations Pentagon Official Michael Rubin Modi Putin Meeting
Read more
