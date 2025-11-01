Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldFord To Reinvest $370 Million In India, Plans To Reopen Tamil Nadu Plant Despite Trump’s Domestic Push

Ford To Reinvest $370 Million In India, Plans To Reopen Tamil Nadu Plant Despite Trump’s Domestic Push

Ford Motor Co. is set to invest ₹3,250 crore to revive its Tamil Nadu plant for high-end engine production. It signals confidence in India’s manufacturing sector despite US political pressures.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 01:52 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a significant move, Ford Motor Company is set to make a major comeback in India with an investment of around ₹3,250 crore ($370 million). The US-based automaker plans to revive its once-shuttered manufacturing facility in Maraimalai Nagar, Tamil Nadu, to produce high-end engines primarily for export. The site, which closed four years ago, will be retooled to handle an annual output of approximately 200,000 units, according to sources close to the development.

The engines will reportedly be shipped to international markets, though the destination countries remain undisclosed. An official announcement regarding the project is expected soon.

ALSO READ: Honda Bets Big On India: 10 New Models Coming By 2030, 7 Of Them SUVs

Reviving Faith In India’s Manufacturing Power

Ford’s decision to restart operations in India underscores its renewed confidence in the country’s manufacturing ecosystem. Despite recent trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington, including former US President Donald Trump’s imposition of a 50% tariff on Indian imports, the automaker appears committed to re-establishing its industrial foothold in the region.

The move also reflects a strategic shift under CEO Jim Farley, who seems to be steering Ford back toward conventional manufacturing after a period of heavy investment in electric mobility. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company, which began production near Chennai in 1995 and later expanded to Sanand, Gujarat, had exited India in 2021 after accumulating losses exceeding $2 billion.

Ford’s India Story Comes Full Circle

Ford’s renewed investment marks a full-circle moment for the automaker. The company had previously sold its Sanand plant to Tata Motors, which now manufactures electric vehicles at the site. Ford’s re-entry into Tamil Nadu aligns with a broader trend of American companies, such as Apple and other global manufacturers, expanding production in India amid geopolitical realignments.

Tamil Nadu, one of India’s most industrialised states, remains a critical automotive hub, home to global players like Hyundai Motor Co., Renault SA, and BMW AG. With Ford reactivating its local presence, the state’s position as a cornerstone of India’s auto manufacturing sector is likely to strengthen further.

While the automaker has yet to reveal full details of its export plans, this move signals a renewed partnership between the American car giant and India’s industrial landscape, one that could potentially reshape Ford’s global production strategy.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Ford India Donald Trump. US India Trade Tamil Nadu Plant Jim Farley
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences
9 Dead After Stampede At Andhra's Venkateswara Swamy Shrine; CM Naidu Expresses Condolences
Cities
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
'Stockpiled Food, Fake Shooting': How Mumbai Hostage-Taker Meticulously Planned Shocking Studio Standoff
India
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Kerala Becomes First State To Eradicate Extreme Poverty, CM Vijayan Announces
Election 2025
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish Kumar's Message For Bihar As Poll Dates Near
'Served You With Honesty, Did Nothing For My Family': Nitish's Video Message For Bihar
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget