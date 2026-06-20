'Focus On Your Own Popularity': Meloni Fires Back At Trump Over 'Begging' For Photo Remark

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President Trump accused Italian PM Meloni of seeking photos.

Trump linked Meloni's actions to declining popularity and policies.

Meloni urged Trump focus on his own approval ratings.

The public exchange between US President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni intensified on Saturday, with the Italian leader issuing a sharp response to Trump's recent remarks about her popularity and relations with the United States.

The latest round of sparring came after Trump claimed that Meloni repeatedly sought photographs with him during the G7 meeting in France and suggested that she was attempting to improve her standing at home.

Trump's Remarks On Meloni

In a post, Trump alleged that Meloni had approached him several times for photographs during the G7 summit and linked her actions to what he described as declining popularity in Italy.

"Italian Prime Minister Gigiorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France. She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!)."

Trump also criticised Italy's stance regarding the use of military facilities.

"She wouldn’t even let us use Italy’s landing strips or runways, a great logistical inconvenience, and this despite the fact the U.S. contributes hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year to protect Italy, and other 'so-called' NATO Allies."

He further wrote: "Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her 'numbers up.' No thanks!!! President DJT"

Meloni's Direct Rebuttal

Responding publicly, Meloni rejected Trump's assertions and described the repeated criticism as unnecessary.

"President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you."

The Italian Prime Minister said her standing with voters was linked to her handling of Italy's interests rather than her relationship with foreign leaders.

"My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy's national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done."

Defence Of Italy's Sovereignty

Meloni also addressed Trump's criticism regarding American military bases in Italy, saying their operation was governed by existing agreements.

"That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister."

She added: "Italy remains a sovereign nation."

'Focus On Your Own Popularity'

In her response, Meloni dismissed Trump's comments about her political standing and suggested that he focus on his own approval ratings instead.

"In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours."

Meloni later shared a screenshot of her response on Instagram and said it would be her final public comment on the dispute.

"This is my response to Donald Trump's recent post about me. But I will not be discussing this topic again. Because I still believe in Western unity. I don't think this spectacle serves our purpose."

Despite the sharp exchange, Meloni said she continued to believe in "Western unity" and indicated that she did not intend to prolong the public dispute.