India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldflydubai pilot 'a hero', plumber steadied plunging aircraft: Trump

flydubai pilot 'a hero', plumber steadied plunging aircraft: Trump

Washington, Oct 1 (PTI): US President Donald Trump hailed the flydubai pilot as a "hero" for fighting off a knife attack from the co-pilot, opening the cockpit door and calling for help to foil a bid to crash the aircraf.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 01 Oct 2026 04:20 AM (IST)

Washington, Oct 1 (PTI): US President Donald Trump hailed the flydubai pilot as a "hero" for fighting off a knife attack from the co-pilot, opening the cockpit door and calling for help to foil a bid to crash the aircraft.

Interacting with reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who told him that a plumber, who had never flown an aircraft, made a dramatic intervention to steady the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight which landed in Saudi Arabia.

The pilot who staved off the attempt to crash the aircraft has been identified as Smit Machchhar, an Indian national, and hailed a "hero" by Netanyahu and many others.

"The pilot was in very bad shape; I guess he still is in very bad shape, but he had the sense to, amazing, to, in a way he was a hero," Trump said, recalling his conversation with Netanyahu.

Trump said the pilot opened the door and was able to fall back, get the door open and scream for help.

"It seems as though the co-pilot was perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job, and he stabbed the pilot," the US President said.

Trump then described what he called an "amazing" intervention by an Israeli passenger whom he identified as a plumber.

Trump said a passenger, who had never flown an aircraft, entered the cockpit, pulled the co-pilot out of his seat and threw him backwards, where other passengers helped restrain him.

According to Trump, the passenger later said he had learned some basic concepts about flying from watching the television program Air Disasters.

"He said he watches it a lot, and he learned from watching that show sort of how to fly," Trump said.

Trump said additional pilots and security personnel, who had been toward the rear of the aircraft, subsequently reached the cockpit and took control.

"I think it’s the most amazing story," he said.

However, Trump said that he was merely recounting an account he had received rather than independently confirmed facts.

"Now this is the story that I heard. I don’t know if it’s true, but that’s the story that I got from Bibi and from a couple of probably early (sources)," he said. PTI SKU AMJ

AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Oct 2026 04:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News World News 01 October 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian captain fought off co-pilot who tried to crash plane, Israeli PM hails him as 'true hero'
Indian captain fought off co-pilot who tried to crash plane, Israeli PM hails him as 'true hero'
World
Indian captain fought off co-pilot who tried to crash plane: Israeli PM
Indian captain fought off co-pilot who tried to crash plane: Israeli PM
World
Netanyahu Fumes After Flydubai Attack, Hails Passengers Who ‘Saved Many Lives’
Netanyahu Fumes After Flydubai Attack, Hails Passengers Who ‘Saved Many Lives’
World
Pakistan Blasphemy Case: Junaid Hafeez’s Appeal Raises Hope After 13 Years In Prison
Pakistan Blasphemy Case: Junaid Hafeez’s Appeal Raises Hope After 13 Years In Prison
Advertisement

Videos

Nitish Row: Sonia Gandhi’s Remarks Trigger Political Controversy
SIR Update: ECI Clarifies Form 6, Gives Voters Mapping Option
SIR Update: Form 6 Declaration Form No Longer Mandatory for Every New Voter
CWC Controversy: Government Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Claim About PM Modi
INDIA Bloc Meeting: Opposition Unites Over SIR, Demands Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget