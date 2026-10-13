Flydubai Mid-Air Attack: Two Maldivian Pilots Detained In UAE As Probe Widens

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two Maldivian flydubai pilots arrested over alleged hijacking plot.

Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked captain mid-flight, attempting hijacking.

Captain resisted, flight emergency landed, probing extremist links.

Two Maldivian pilots employed by flydubai have been arrested by UAE police in connection with the alleged attempt by an Omani co-pilot to hijack and crash a Dubai-Tel Aviv flight, in which Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was injured while resisting the suspected attack, according to media reports.

The two pilots were taken into custody on October 3, three days after the September 30 incident involving flydubai co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami. Their families have been formally informed of their detention by the Maldivian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, Maldivian news portal Adhadhu reported, according to PTI.

The identities of the detained pilots have not been made public. UAE authorities have not officially confirmed the arrests or released details of the allegations against them. Maldivian authorities have also declined to comment on the matter, Adhadhu reported.

Detained Pilots Suspected Of Links To Accused Co-Pilot

The arrests come as investigators widen their probe into the alleged attack and examine whether al-Hammami had links with other individuals.

According to Male-based newspaper Mihaaru, the two Maldivian pilots are believed to have interacted with al-Hammami at their workplace and lived in the same building as him. However, authorities have not officially disclosed the nature of their alleged links to the incident or the evidence against them.

The two pilots are reportedly among six Maldivian nationals employed as pilots by flydubai and are believed to be the airline's most recent recruits from the Maldives, news portal edition.mv reported.

What Happened On Flydubai Flight FZ1073?

The incident took place on September 30 aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers and crew members on board.

According to reports, al-Hammami, a 29-year-old Omani national, allegedly attacked Indian Captain Smit Machchhar with an axe in an attempt to take control of the aircraft and carry out a terrorist attack.

Machchhar was seriously injured but resisted the assault and unlocked the cockpit door. This enabled other crew members and passengers to enter, overpower the co-pilot and help stabilise the aircraft.

The plane subsequently made an emergency landing at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia.

UAE Probes Recruitment And Alleged Extremist Links

The UAE has described the incident as an attempted terrorist attack and identified al-Hammami as the accused co-pilot.

UAE authorities have said he was suspected of supporting extremist ideologies and that Omani authorities had previously barred him from obtaining a pilot's licence.

Investigators are examining how al-Hammami was recruited by flydubai despite the reported restriction, as well as the motive behind the alleged plot.

The UAE Attorney General has said a comprehensive investigation is being conducted in coordination with regional security agencies to establish the circumstances of the incident and determine whether the accused had links with other individuals or groups.

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NIA Registers Case Under Anti-Hijacking Act, UAPA

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case last week to investigate the wider conspiracy behind the mid-air attack on Machchhar.

The case was registered under the Anti-Hijacking Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier said Machchhar was responding well to treatment after undergoing an operation at a hospital in Abu Dhabi.

The Indian Embassy in the UAE is in regular contact with Machchhar's family, doctors, hospital officials and local authorities to monitor his condition.

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