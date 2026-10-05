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English NewsNewsWorldAl-Qaeda Hails Flydubai Co-Pilot Attack, Invokes 9/11 Calling For More US, Israeli Airline Strikes

Al-Qaeda Hails Flydubai Co-Pilot Attack, Invokes 9/11 Calling For More US, Israeli Airline Strikes

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), the Yemen-based branch of the terror group, has praised the failed hijacking of flydubai flight FZ1073 and called for similar attacks on US and Israeli airlines.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 07:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Al-Qaeda praised flydubai hijacking, urged more US/Israeli attacks.
  • AQAP’s editorial highlighted aircraft vulnerability, calling for continued action.
  • Co-pilot attacked captain; passengers subdued him, plane plunged.
  • Another crew then landed the flight safely in Saudi.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), the Yemen-based branch of the terror group, has praised the failed hijacking of a flydubai aircraft and called for similar attacks targeting US and Israeli airlines.

In an editorial published in its weekly Arabic-language publication Al-Bayan, AQAP praised the actions of the Omani co-pilot involved in the incident and argued that aircraft carrying Americans, Israelis and others it considers enemies of Islam remain vulnerable to attacks.

Titled ‘Between September 11 and September 30’, the editorial featured images of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Centre and flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

ALSO READ | Israel Received Flydubai Crew List Before Co-Pilot’s Attack On Captain Smit And Hijack Attempt: Report

AQAP Says Aircraft Remain Vulnerable To Attacks

“The war is far from over; aircraft carrying Zionists, Americans, and forces from the various camps of disbelief warring against Islam still roam the skies,” the editorial said. It referred to the September 11 attacks and the September 30 incident as examples of the vulnerability of aircraft to attacks.

The publication claimed that if the hijacking of the flydubai aircraft had succeeded, it could have altered the balance of power in the region.

Al-Bayan also suggested that an attack could be carried out by people who do not share the group's religious beliefs but whose actions could nevertheless benefit Muslims.

“The enemies of America and the Zionists are far more numerous today than in the past,” the editorial said, adding that an attack could be carried out by someone who “believes in neither God nor the Hereafter”.

ALSO READ | Flydubai Co-Pilot Wanted To Deliberately Crash Plane, Was ‘Not Afraid Of Death’: Report

Flydubai Flight Forced To Land After Cockpit Attack

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the incident unfolded. Indian captain Smit Machchhar opened the cockpit door and alerted the crew after he was attacked with a crash axe by his co-pilot, identified as Omani citizen Hamam al-Hammami.

Machchhar said he managed to open the cockpit door after being attacked, allowing passengers to overpower the co-pilot. The Boeing 737 then plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

A second pair of flydubai pilots who were aboard the aircraft subsequently took control and landed the plane safely in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was AQAP's reaction to the failed flydubai hijacking?

AQAP praised the failed hijacking of a flydubai aircraft in its publication Al-Bayan. It called for similar attacks targeting US and Israeli airlines, arguing that aircraft carrying

What happened during the flydubai flight FZ1073 incident?

During a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, the Omani co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami, attacked Captain Smit Machchhar with a crash axe. Passengers helped overpower the co-pilot, and the plane, which plunged nearly 14,000 feet, was safely landed in Saudi Arabia by other pilots aboard.

What is AQAP's broader message regarding air travel vulnerability?

AQAP asserted that aircraft carrying Americans, Israelis, and other perceived enemies of Islam remain vulnerable to attacks. They cited both the September 11 attacks and the recent flydubai incident as proof of this vulnerability.

Who was identified as the perpetrator of the flydubai cockpit attack?

The attack was carried out by the Omani co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami. He assaulted the Indian captain, Smit Machchhar, with a crash axe during the flight.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 07:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Al Qaeda FLyDubai
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