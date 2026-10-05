Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Al-Qaeda praised flydubai hijacking, urged more US/Israeli attacks.

AQAP’s editorial highlighted aircraft vulnerability, calling for continued action.

Co-pilot attacked captain; passengers subdued him, plane plunged.

Another crew then landed the flight safely in Saudi.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), the Yemen-based branch of the terror group, has praised the failed hijacking of a flydubai aircraft and called for similar attacks targeting US and Israeli airlines.

In an editorial published in its weekly Arabic-language publication Al-Bayan, AQAP praised the actions of the Omani co-pilot involved in the incident and argued that aircraft carrying Americans, Israelis and others it considers enemies of Islam remain vulnerable to attacks.

Titled ‘Between September 11 and September 30’, the editorial featured images of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Centre and flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

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AQAP Says Aircraft Remain Vulnerable To Attacks

“The war is far from over; aircraft carrying Zionists, Americans, and forces from the various camps of disbelief warring against Islam still roam the skies,” the editorial said. It referred to the September 11 attacks and the September 30 incident as examples of the vulnerability of aircraft to attacks.

The publication claimed that if the hijacking of the flydubai aircraft had succeeded, it could have altered the balance of power in the region.

Al-Bayan also suggested that an attack could be carried out by people who do not share the group's religious beliefs but whose actions could nevertheless benefit Muslims.

“The enemies of America and the Zionists are far more numerous today than in the past,” the editorial said, adding that an attack could be carried out by someone who “believes in neither God nor the Hereafter”.

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Flydubai Flight Forced To Land After Cockpit Attack

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the incident unfolded. Indian captain Smit Machchhar opened the cockpit door and alerted the crew after he was attacked with a crash axe by his co-pilot, identified as Omani citizen Hamam al-Hammami.

Machchhar said he managed to open the cockpit door after being attacked, allowing passengers to overpower the co-pilot. The Boeing 737 then plunged nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

A second pair of flydubai pilots who were aboard the aircraft subsequently took control and landed the plane safely in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk.