Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran accuses leaders of staging Flydubai “false flag” operation.

Flydubai flight FZ1073 co-pilot attacked captain, diverting aircraft.

Allegations aimed to divert attention, lack established Iranian connection.

Officials investigating; no independent evidence supports “false flag” claims.

Iran has accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of orchestrating what it described as a “false flag” operation involving Flydubai flight FZ1073.

The allegation was made in a Press TV report, which claimed the incident was designed to divert attention from the October 7 Hamas operation, strengthen Netanyahu's political position and create a pretext for renewed confrontation with Iran. The report did not provide evidence establishing that the incident was staged.

The allegations came as similar “false flag” claims circulated widely on social media following the incident. ABC News Verify reported that posts alleging Israel had staged the episode spread online, while noting that the investigation was only hours old and the motive of the alleged attacker remained unknown.

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What Happened On Flydubai Flight FZ1073?

Flydubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when a violent incident unfolded in the cockpit. The aircraft sent emergency signals and experienced a sharp loss of altitude before being diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. The flight was carrying 174 passengers.

According to Israeli authorities, the Omani co-pilot attacked the captain, who was injured but managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers and crew members then intervened and subdued the attacker, while another crew operated the aircraft before it made an emergency landing in Tabuk.

Israeli officials have described the episode as an apparent attempt to crash the aircraft. Netanyahu said the co-pilot had undergone what he described as Islamist radical indoctrination. However, authorities investigating the incident have not established an Iranian connection, and the UAE has launched an investigation into the circumstances and motive.

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Iran Links Incident To Netanyahu's Political Position

The Press TV report claimed the alleged operation was intended to create a dramatic security incident involving a flight carrying a large number of Israeli passengers, portray it as a terrorist attack and introduce an Iranian connection into the narrative.

According to the report, the alleged objective was also to reinforce Netanyahu's security credentials ahead of Israel's October 27 election and shift attention away from political controversy surrounding his government's handling of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

The report further linked the allegation to Netanyahu's reported visit to Abu Dhabi shortly before the Flydubai incident, where he met Sheikh Mohamed. It claimed the meeting had taken place amid political pressure over allegations concerning whether the UAE leader had previously warned Netanyahu about an impending Hamas operation.

These claims remain allegations from an Iranian state-affiliated media report and have not been independently established. Reuters reported that Israeli security officials initially assessed the Omani co-pilot as likely to have acted alone, while investigations by authorities in the UAE, Israel and Saudi Arabia were continuing.