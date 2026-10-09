Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian pilot Smit Machchhar fought off co-pilot attack in cockpit.

He will receive Israel's highest civilian bravery honor.

Co-pilot allegedly planned to crash aircraft into building.

Injured pilot, passengers, off-duty pilots averted plane catastrophe.

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who fought off an attack by his co-pilot inside the cockpit of a flydubai aircraft, will receive Israel’s highest civilian bravery honour for helping avert a potential disaster involving 174 passengers and crew members.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced that Machchhar would receive the State of Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism once he has recovered. The pilot sustained serious injuries after his co-pilot, Hammam Al-Hammami, an Omani national, allegedly attacked him with a crash axe inside the cockpit.

Despite his injuries and heavy bleeding, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing Israeli passengers to enter and overpower the attacker. The Indian pilot is currently recovering in a hospital in the United Arab Emirates.

Israeli President Praises Indian Pilot’s Courage

Herzog praised Machchhar’s bravery and professionalism, saying his actions helped prevent a catastrophe. The Israeli president also conveyed his wishes for the pilot’s full and speedy recovery.

“Captain Machchhar's sheer bravery and sound professionalism helped avert a catastrophe,” Herzog said.

He added that he would present the award to Machchhar on behalf of the Israeli people once the pilot had regained his strength. The honour recognises his role in preventing the incident from escalating into a potentially devastating tragedy.

Co-Pilot Allegedly Planned To Crash Plane Into Building

According to reports citing Israeli intelligence, Al-Hammami had initially planned to take control of the aircraft, fly it to Tel Aviv and crash it into a building. Machchhar’s resistance disrupted the alleged plan.

The co-pilot then reportedly attempted to crash the aircraft into the desert. However, off-duty pilots travelling on the plane intervened, took control of the aircraft and landed it safely in Saudi Arabia.

Machchhar was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. His actions, alongside the intervention of other passengers and off-duty pilots, helped prevent a potentially catastrophic outcome for those aboard the aircraft.

Israel Honours Five Citizens Who Helped Subdue Attacker

Herzog has also presented heroism awards to five Israeli citizens who helped overpower the co-pilot and prevent him from crashing the aircraft.

“You put yourselves at risk to save others and prevented a terrible disaster. Today, the whole world saw the beautiful and courageous face of Israeli society,” Herzog said last week.

Machchhar’s actions have also drawn praise from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, who have lauded the Indian pilot for his courage.