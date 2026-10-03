Syrian Mother, Al-Qaeda Sympathiser: Fresh Details Emerge On Flydubai Co-Pilot After Attack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Flydubai co-pilot attacked captain mid-flight, attempting to crash aircraft.

Captain, passengers, off-duty pilots secured plane after emergency landing.

Identified co-pilot, Hamam al Hamami, had past extremist ties.

Flydubai's hiring questioned given co-pilot's alleged extremist interests.

Questions surrounding the Flydubai co-pilot accused of attacking the captain and attempting to take control of a passenger aircraft have intensified, with details emerging about his previous aviation career, alleged extremist interests and family background. The incident took place on Wednesday aboard a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The aircraft was approaching Israeli airspace when the co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain with a knife and attempted to cause the plane to crash, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The captain reportedly managed to fend off the attack and get the cockpit door open. Passengers subsequently overpowered the co-pilot, while two off-duty pilots who were travelling as passengers stepped in to operate the aircraft. The plane was eventually diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia for an emergency landing.

All 174 people aboard the flight survived. No passenger suffered serious injuries, although the captain sustained stab wounds. Saudi authorities said two crew members were hospitalised with unspecified injuries. The co-pilot remained in custody on Thursday.

Identity Under Investigation

The co-pilot has not been officially identified by authorities. However, people familiar with the investigation told CBS News that the man was Hamam al Hamami.

According to those sources, al Hamami had previously joined Oman Air and underwent training as a prospective pilot. His career there reportedly changed after Omani government surveillance detected visits to radical websites.

The airline subsequently transferred him to an office-based role, according to the sources. One source said he left Oman Air after being moved away from flying duties, with his departure taking place around 2024.

The reported history has raised questions about how he later entered another airline's cockpit.

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Alleged Al-Qaeda Interest

Sources cited by CBS News also pointed to material allegedly posted online by al Hamami.

According to the report, he had shared a video showing El Al Israeli Airlines aircraft in Dubai. The video reportedly ended with an image of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the former al-Qaeda leader who was killed in a US drone strike in 2022.

The sources further alleged that Flydubai recruited him after he moved to Dubai without checking his background with the Omani government.

The allegations have not been publicly confirmed by the Omani government, and the co-pilot has not been officially named by authorities.

Syrian Family Background

Further details have also emerged about al Hamami's family and nationality.

The sources cited in the reports said he is an Omani citizen but was born outside Oman and spent much of his life abroad. His mother is reportedly Syrian, while his father is Omani.

The Omani government has not publicly confirmed his nationality.

Sources also suggested that al Hamami may have possessed dual citizenship. According to the report, this could have been relevant to his ability to travel to Israel.

Al Arabiya English, citing its own sources, separately reported that al-Hammami had previously been prevented from flying in Oman because of concerns over alleged extremist views. Those views were reportedly linked to an earlier period he spent in Syria.

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LinkedIn Profile Raises Questions

A LinkedIn profile bearing the name Hamam al-Hammami has added another layer to the investigation.

CNN, citing sources and an Israeli official, reported that the account contained two posts published around nine hours after Wednesday's incident. The posts reportedly included cockpit footage of an El Al aircraft as well as images of al-Qaeda figures.

CNN also cited a source who said al-Hammami had previously worked for Royal Air Maroc, Morocco's national carrier. An Israeli official told the network that he had worked for Flydubai for eight months before the incident.

The LinkedIn profile records seven years at Oman Air, with that employment listed as ending in February 2025. It then shows a period at Royal Air Maroc from June 2025 through January 2026.

The profile does not list Flydubai among his employers. However, one source cited in the report verified that the account belonged to the pilot implicated in the incident.