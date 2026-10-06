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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Claims Iran Is Responsible For Flydubai Attack; Vance Says ‘Nothing Conclusive Yet’

Trump Claims Iran Is Responsible For Flydubai Attack; Vance Says ‘Nothing Conclusive Yet’

Trump says he personally believes Iran was behind the flydubai pilot stabbing, but US VP Vance says he has seen nothing conclusive linking Iran to it.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US President Trump blamed Iran for the flydubai incident.
  • Vice President Vance found no conclusive evidence linking Iran.
  • UAE authorities lead investigation; co-pilot likely acted alone.

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have offered differing assessments of the September 30 flydubai incident, in which Indian pilot Smit Machchar was stabbed by his Omani co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami. While Trump said he personally believes Iran was behind the attack, Vance, however, said there was currently "nothing conclusive" establishing an Iranian connection.

Investigators are still examining whether the attack was carried out independently or had links to a wider organisation. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are leading the probe, after al-Hammami was handed over to them following initial questioning by Saudi authorities. 

Trump Points To Iran

Trump addressed the issue on Monday afternoon while boarding Air Force One. Asked by a reporter whether he believed Iran was involved in the flydubai incident, he responded: "I do. I personally do."

Officials from Israel, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have described the incident as a "terror attack". Investigators, however, are still assessing whether al-Hammami acted alone or had connections to a larger extremist network.

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Vance Adopts A Guarded Position

Vance took a considerably more cautious line on Monday when questioned on the matter as he departed for Alaska with Second Lady Usha Vance.

Rather than endorsing the President's assessment, he said the question should be addressed by CIA Director John Ratcliffe and the intelligence officials assessing the available information. Vance said he did not wish to get ahead of any announcements, but noted that the matter was certainly being examined.

He added, "But I wouldn't say I've seen anything conclusively just yet."

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Trump Raises Other Security Issues

Trump's comments on the flydubai case came during a broader interaction with reporters on Monday. The US President also said he believed a threat had prompted Washington to withdraw bombers from a UK base.He further said he would consider establishing a US base in Lithuania, though he did not provide additional details about the proposal.

Trump also discussed the upcoming US midterm elections, saying he planned to campaign in Michigan in about a week and a half. Michigan is considered a competitive state ahead of the November midterm polls.

During the same White House interaction, Trump said the United States would help Russia following the death of a laboratory worker at a plague research institute in Siberia.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the differing views from US leaders regarding responsibility for the flydubai incident?

President Trump believes Iran was behind the attack. Vice President Vance stated there's

Who is investigating the flydubai incident and what is the current status?

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are leading the probe. No final determination has been made public, and the inquiry is still in its early stages.

Has the flydubai incident been definitively classified as a terror attack?

While officials from Israel, UAE, and Saudi Arabia called it a

What do investigators currently believe about the co-pilot's involvement in the flydubai incident?

Investigators currently believe al-Hammami acted alone, according to US officials. However, the inquiry is in its

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Oct 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP JD Vance Flydubai Attack Flydubai Pilot Stabbed Iran Flydubai
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