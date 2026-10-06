Trump Claims Iran Is Responsible For Flydubai Attack; Vance Says ‘Nothing Conclusive Yet’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President Trump blamed Iran for the flydubai incident.

Vice President Vance found no conclusive evidence linking Iran.

UAE authorities lead investigation; co-pilot likely acted alone.

US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have offered differing assessments of the September 30 flydubai incident, in which Indian pilot Smit Machchar was stabbed by his Omani co-pilot, Hamam al-Hammami. While Trump said he personally believes Iran was behind the attack, Vance, however, said there was currently "nothing conclusive" establishing an Iranian connection.



Investigators are still examining whether the attack was carried out independently or had links to a wider organisation. Authorities in the United Arab Emirates are leading the probe, after al-Hammami was handed over to them following initial questioning by Saudi authorities.

Trump Points To Iran

Trump addressed the issue on Monday afternoon while boarding Air Force One. Asked by a reporter whether he believed Iran was involved in the flydubai incident, he responded: "I do. I personally do."

Officials from Israel, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have described the incident as a "terror attack". Investigators, however, are still assessing whether al-Hammami acted alone or had connections to a larger extremist network.

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Vance Adopts A Guarded Position

Vance took a considerably more cautious line on Monday when questioned on the matter as he departed for Alaska with Second Lady Usha Vance.

Rather than endorsing the President's assessment, he said the question should be addressed by CIA Director John Ratcliffe and the intelligence officials assessing the available information. Vance said he did not wish to get ahead of any announcements, but noted that the matter was certainly being examined.

He added, "But I wouldn't say I've seen anything conclusively just yet."

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Trump Raises Other Security Issues

Trump's comments on the flydubai case came during a broader interaction with reporters on Monday. The US President also said he believed a threat had prompted Washington to withdraw bombers from a UK base.He further said he would consider establishing a US base in Lithuania, though he did not provide additional details about the proposal.

Trump also discussed the upcoming US midterm elections, saying he planned to campaign in Michigan in about a week and a half. Michigan is considered a competitive state ahead of the November midterm polls.

During the same White House interaction, Trump said the United States would help Russia following the death of a laboratory worker at a plague research institute in Siberia.