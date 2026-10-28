India At 2047Durga Puja#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldFlavio Bolsonaro Leaves Brazil, Lands In Miami Amid Political Developments

Flavio Bolsonaro Leaves Brazil, Lands In Miami Amid Political Developments

Bolsonaro, his wife and two daughters were seen disembarking a Gulfstream G400 plane and heading into the Miami-Opa Locka airport on Wednesday morning.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 28 Oct 2026 10:57 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Flavio Bolsonaro arrived in Miami after refusing election defeat.
  • He defied court order to surrender passports, US granted visas.
  • Bolsonaro traveled through Argentina, Ecuador before reaching Miami.
  • Departure may strain US-Brazil relations, echoing father's actions.

Edited by: Alex Berry

Brazilian right-wing presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro and his family landed in Miami, Florida in the US on Wednesday morning.

His plan to leave Brazil became public knowledge late on Tuesday, soon after he had refused to concede defeat in Sunday's presidential elections and pledged to challenge the results.

Bolsonaro refused to comply with a Brazilian Supreme Court order to surrender his passports, tied to a money-laundering investigation in which he denies wrongdoing, and the US State Department later said it would grant him and his family visas.

When did Bolsonaro arrive, how did he reach Miami?

Bolsonaro, his wife and two daughters were seen disembarking a Gulfstream G400 plane and heading into the Miami-Opa Locka airport on Wednesday morning.

Their journey across the Americas had captured regional attention.

The quartet first flew into Argentina late on Tuesday, then took a private jet to the Ecuadorean city of Guayaquil. From there, they continued to Miami in Florida.

Bolsonaro would lose his immunity from prosecution in February when his term in the Senate ends. On Monday, he had said in an Instagram post that he had no intention of leaving the country and that he would "hand over my passports and defend myself against this travesty, which is a clear attempt to intimidate me."

According to the AFP news agency, Bolsonaro also holds Italian citizenship and so was able to travel despite his Brazilian and diplomatic passports being canceled.

Potential source of strain between Trump's US and Lula's Brazil

Bolsonaro's departure and his arrival in Florida — like his father Jair Bolsonaro before him after Brazil's previous presidential elections — could deepen a rift between the two most populous countries in the Americas.

During the election campaign, incumbent Luiz Inacio "Lula" da Silva had accused the Donald Trump administration of colluding with the Bolsonaro family in a bid to help them return to power.

After the election results, Trump appeared to question the integrity of the vote, saying he thought the extension to voting times was a "very bad look." He had also alleged in the past that Jair Bolsonaro was the victim of judicial persecution in Brazil.

Bolsonaro senior is now in jail in Brazil on charges of leading a conspiracy designed to keep him in power despite defeat in 2022's presidential election.

If you rely on our team for trusted reporting, please take a moment to select us as your Preferred Source on Google, so you'll always see our verified news first.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Flavio Bolsonaro travel to Miami?

Flavio Bolsonaro left Brazil after refusing to concede defeat in Sunday's presidential elections and pledging to challenge the results. His departure plan became public shortly before he left.

How did Flavio Bolsonaro travel to the US with legal issues?

Bolsonaro traveled using his Italian citizenship, as his Brazilian and diplomatic passports were canceled due to a Supreme Court order. The US State Department also granted him and his family visas to enter the country.

What legal consequences could Flavio Bolsonaro face in Brazil?

Bolsonaro refused a Supreme Court order to surrender his passports for a money-laundering investigation. He is set to lose his immunity from prosecution in February when his term in the Senate concludes.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
Read More
Published at : 28 Oct 2026 10:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Miami Political Developments Flavio Bolsonaro Leaves Brazil
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘We Must Avoid New Elections’: Israeli President Herzog Urges Parties To Compromise
‘We Must Avoid New Elections’: Israeli President Herzog Urges Parties To Compromise
World
68 Dead In Spain Train Crash; Drone Footage Captures Derailed Carriages, Human Error Suspected
68 Dead In Spain Train Crash; Drone Footage Captures Derailed Carriages
World
Israel Election: 84% Of Ballot Boxes Counted, Netanyahu Leads But Majority Out Of Reach
Israel Election: 84% Of Votes Counted, Netanyahu Leads But Majority Out Of Reach
World
Two High-Speed Trains Collide In Spain, Death Toll Rises To 64; Dozens Injured
Two High-Speed Trains Collide In Spain, Death Toll Rises To 64; Dozens Injured
Advertisement

Videos

Alliance Sweep: BJP-JD(S) Wins All Four Karnataka Council Seats
Market Debut: Jio Platforms Makes a Grand Entry Into the Stock Market
Congress Fallout: Akhilesh Singh Questions Party’s MLC Election Strategy
Major Setback: Congress Fails to Win Any of Four Karnataka MLC Seats
Election Shock: Sitting MLCs Lose as Bihar Witnesses Major Electoral Upsets
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget