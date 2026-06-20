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HomeNewsWorldIran Takes 'First Step' After Alleged Ceasefire Violations, Shuts Strait Of Hormuz

Iran Takes 'First Step' After Alleged Ceasefire Violations, Shuts Strait Of Hormuz

In a statement carried by state television, the Iranian military warned that additional measures could follow if the situation escalates further.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran closed Strait of Hormuz citing alleged US/Israel breaches.
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  • Strikes killed 16, despite a previous Friday ceasefire agreement.

Iran on Saturday announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to vessel traffic, alleging violations of a ceasefire agreement by the United States and Israel days after agreeing to a peace deal, according to Iranian media reports.

The decision was announced by Iran's top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which said the strategic waterway would be shut in response to what it described as breaches of the ceasefire agreement, Mehr state news agency reported.

Military Calls Closure 'First Step'

In a statement carried by state television, the Iranian military warned that additional measures could follow if the situation escalates further.

The military said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was the "first step" in response to the alleged violations and added that further action had been planned if "aggression" continued.

It also stated that "if the aggression continues, subsequent steps have been planned."

Tensions Rise After Deadly Strikes In Lebanon

The announcement came amid renewed regional tensions following Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday that killed at least 16 people, including two children.

Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a ceasefire on Friday, a day before the reported strikes.

Iran linked its latest move to what it described as violations of commitments by the US and Israel and warned that additional measures could be taken if the alleged breaches continue.

Before You Go

Breaking: Mass Protests Intensify in PoK as Allegations of Military Crackdown and Supply Blockade Surface

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Iran close the Strait of Hormuz?

Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to alleged violations of a ceasefire agreement by the United States and Israel. The decision came days after a peace deal had been agreed upon.

Who announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz?

The closure was announced by Iran's top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters. They stated it was in response to what they described as breaches of the ceasefire agreement.

What did the Iranian military say about the closure?

The Iranian military called the closure the 'first step' and warned that additional measures could follow. They stated further action is planned if 'aggression' continues.

What events led to the renewed regional tensions?

Renewed tensions followed Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday, which killed at least 16 people. This occurred despite an Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreed upon the previous day.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 07:37 PM (IST)
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