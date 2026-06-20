Iran Takes 'First Step' After Alleged Ceasefire Violations, Shuts Strait Of Hormuz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran closed Strait of Hormuz citing alleged US/Israel breaches.

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Strikes killed 16, despite a previous Friday ceasefire agreement.

Iran on Saturday announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to vessel traffic, alleging violations of a ceasefire agreement by the United States and Israel days after agreeing to a peace deal, according to Iranian media reports.

The decision was announced by Iran's top joint military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which said the strategic waterway would be shut in response to what it described as breaches of the ceasefire agreement, Mehr state news agency reported.

Military Calls Closure 'First Step'

In a statement carried by state television, the Iranian military warned that additional measures could follow if the situation escalates further.

The military said the closure of the Strait of Hormuz was the "first step" in response to the alleged violations and added that further action had been planned if "aggression" continued.

It also stated that "if the aggression continues, subsequent steps have been planned."

Tensions Rise After Deadly Strikes In Lebanon

The announcement came amid renewed regional tensions following Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday that killed at least 16 people, including two children.

Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a ceasefire on Friday, a day before the reported strikes.

Iran linked its latest move to what it described as violations of commitments by the US and Israel and warned that additional measures could be taken if the alleged breaches continue.