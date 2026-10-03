First Image Of Omani Co-Pilot Hamam Al Hamami Who Nearly Crashed Flydubai Plane Emerges

The Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and attempting to crash a Flydubai passenger flight has been identified as Hamam Al-Hammami. The co-pilot, according to Al Arabiya English sources, was previously barred from flying in Oman over concerns about extremist views, which are said to have been influenced during an earlier stay in Syria.

The co-pilot was on board Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the incident occurred. Israeli officials are now expected to take part in the investigation into the incident and examine the co-pilot’s background and possible motive.

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'Free Palestine' Material Found Among Co-Pilot's Belongings

According to i24NEWS, citing a source in the United Arab Emirates, leaflets and publications linked to “Free Palestine” groups, along with other pro-Palestinian material, were found among Al-Hammami’s belongings.

The report said the Omani co-pilot had repeatedly expressed support for Palestinians and hostility towards Israel. His alleged leanings towards Islamist extremism and any possible terrorist intentions are also being examined as part of the wider investigation.

According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12, the co-pilot underwent a process of indoctrination into “al-Qaeda’s ideology” and was radicalised during meetings with unspecified religious figures.

Israel’s i24NEWS also reported that the co-pilot told investigators that he intended to crash the plane in Israel, which could have resulted in a “9/11-like tragedy”.

The findings have emerged as authorities continue to investigate what led to the incident on board the Flydubai flight and whether the co-pilot acted alone or had any wider connections.

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Israeli Investigators To Take Part In Probe

Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the investigation, that Israeli officials are expected to question the Flydubai co-pilot. The report, however, did not specify which Israeli agency or authority would be involved in the questioning.

An Israeli government official told Reuters that Israeli investigators would work with UAE authorities as part of the probe. They will seek to establish what happened and investigate the suspect’s background and motives.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged attempt to bring down the commercial passenger flight.