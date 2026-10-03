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English NewsNewsWorldFirst Image Of Omani Co-Pilot Hamam Al Hamami Who Nearly Crashed Flydubai Plane Emerges

First Image Of Omani Co-Pilot Hamam Al Hamami Who Nearly Crashed Flydubai Plane Emerges

Written By : Neeraj Rajput |  Updated at : 03 Oct 2026 07:41 AM (IST)

The Omani co-pilot accused of attacking Indian Captain Smit Machchhar and attempting to crash a Flydubai passenger flight has been identified as Hamam Al-Hammami. The co-pilot, according to Al Arabiya English sources, was previously barred from flying in Oman over concerns about extremist views, which are said to have been influenced during an earlier stay in Syria.

The co-pilot was on board Flydubai Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the incident occurred. Israeli officials are now expected to take part in the investigation into the incident and examine the co-pilot’s background and possible motive.

ALSO READ: Flydubai Co-Pilot Identified, Was Barred From Flying By Oman Over Radical Views: Report

'Free Palestine' Material Found Among Co-Pilot's Belongings

According to i24NEWS, citing a source in the United Arab Emirates, leaflets and publications linked to “Free Palestine” groups, along with other pro-Palestinian material, were found among Al-Hammami’s belongings.

The report said the Omani co-pilot had repeatedly expressed support for Palestinians and hostility towards Israel. His alleged leanings towards Islamist extremism and any possible terrorist intentions are also being examined as part of the wider investigation.

According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12, the co-pilot underwent a process of indoctrination into “al-Qaeda’s ideology” and was radicalised during meetings with unspecified religious figures.

Israel’s i24NEWS also reported that the co-pilot told investigators that he intended to crash the plane in Israel, which could have resulted in a “9/11-like tragedy”.

The findings have emerged as authorities continue to investigate what led to the incident on board the Flydubai flight and whether the co-pilot acted alone or had any wider connections.

ALSO READ: Iran Blocks SIM Cards Of Critics, Cutting Access To Banking, Government Services: Report

Israeli Investigators To Take Part In Probe

Reuters reported, citing a source familiar with the investigation, that Israeli officials are expected to question the Flydubai co-pilot. The report, however, did not specify which Israeli agency or authority would be involved in the questioning.

An Israeli government official told Reuters that Israeli investigators would work with UAE authorities as part of the probe. They will seek to establish what happened and investigate the suspect’s background and motives.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged attempt to bring down the commercial passenger flight.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Neeraj Rajput

Neeraj Rajput is working as Associate Editor with ABP News covering military & security issues. He has been with ABP News (and its earlier avatar Star News) from the past more than 14 years. Neeraj Rajput has been covering defence related issues in length and breadth of the country right from the Siachen glacier to under the sea in submarine and from Jammu & Kashmir to Thar desert in west to Nagaland & Manipur in the far-east. Apart from covering conflict news alongside China & Pakistan border, he has been among the few select Indian journalist who has covered world’s most fortified border, DMZ on North-South Korea (including the historical Korean summit on the Koreran border in 2018).
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Published at : 03 Oct 2026 07:41 AM (IST)
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