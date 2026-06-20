The H5 strain of bird flu, a highly contagious variant of avian influenza, was confirmed. It was found in a migratory seabird, a brown skua.
Australia Confirms First Case Of H5 Bird Flu, PM Albanese Says Detection Concerning
A migratory seabird tested positive for the contagious H5 variant of avian influenza in Western Australia. Australia had been the only continent where H5 was not detected.
- Australia confirmed its first mainland H5 bird flu case.
- A migratory seabird in Western Australia tested positive.
- H5 avian influenza is now present on every continent.
- No mass mortalities or poultry infections are reported.
Reported by: Dharvi Vaid with AFP and Reuters | Edited by: Sean Sinico
On Saturday, Australia confirmed its first mainland case of the deadly H5 strain of bird flu.
The disease was detected in a migratory seabird — a brown skua — in a remote part of Western Australia, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said at a press briefing in Canberra.
The development means that the highly contagious variant of avian influenza is now present on every continent.
"We all knew we couldn't be bird flu-free forever," Collins said.
What do we know?
The bird was found near a beach at the Cape Le Grand National Park, about 700 kilometers (430 miles) from Western Australia's capital, Perth.
The test result was confirmed by the national science agency.
"Whilst disappointing, this is not unexpected, given the global spread of the H5 bird flu," Collins said.
"I can confirm there is still no evidence of any mass mortalities at this time, nor is there any evidence of infection in any poultry," she said.
The H5 strain has led to high death rates in poultryand wild birds throughout the planet.
It has also affected mammals, with detections in animals like cats, goats, alpacas and pigs.
PM Albanese calls H5 strain of bird flu in Australia concerning
Australia had been gearing up for the variant's arrival with stricter biosecurity at farms, testing of shore birds and vaccinations among species that were vulnerable.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the detection of the case was concerning, adding that his government would undertake steps to curb the spread of the disease.
"This is something that has happened through migratory birds, and has happened by definition around the world, and this is why we are preparing for this," he said.
(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What type of bird flu was detected in Australia?
Where was the H5 bird flu case found in Australia?
The case was detected in a remote part of Western Australia, specifically near a beach at the Cape Le Grand National Park. This location is about 700 kilometers from Perth.
Is there evidence of widespread H5 bird flu impact in Australia?
Currently, there is no evidence of mass bird mortalities or infection in Australian poultry. However, this strain has caused high death rates globally in poultry and wild birds.