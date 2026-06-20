Australia Confirms First Case Of H5 Bird Flu, PM Albanese Says Detection Concerning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Australia confirmed its first mainland H5 bird flu case.

A migratory seabird in Western Australia tested positive.

H5 avian influenza is now present on every continent.

No mass mortalities or poultry infections are reported.

Reported by: Dharvi Vaid with AFP and Reuters | Edited by: Sean Sinico



On Saturday, Australia confirmed its first mainland case of the deadly H5 strain of bird flu.

The disease was detected in a migratory seabird — a brown skua — in a remote part ‌of ⁠Western Australia, Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said at a press briefing in Canberra.

The development means that the highly contagious variant of avian influenza is now present on every continent.

"We all knew we couldn't be bird flu-free forever," Collins said.

What do we know?

The bird was found near a beach at the Cape Le Grand National Park, about ​700 ‌kilometers (430 miles) from Western Australia's capital, Perth.

The test result was confirmed by the national science agency.

"Whilst disappointing, this is not unexpected, given the global spread of the H5 bird flu," Collins said.

"I can confirm there is still no evidence of any mass mortalities at this time, nor is there any evidence of infection in any poultry," she said.

The H5 strain has led to high death rates in poultryand wild birds throughout the planet.

It has also affected mammals, with detections in animals like cats, goats, alpacas and pigs.

PM Albanese calls H5 strain of bird flu in Australia concerning

Australia had been gearing up for the variant's arrival with stricter biosecurity at farms, testing of shore birds and vaccinations among species that were vulnerable.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the detection of the case was concerning, adding that his government would undertake steps to curb the spread of the disease.

"This is something that has happened through migratory birds, and has happened by definition around the world, and this is why we are preparing for this," he said.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)