Fire Breaks out at main venue of UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem

HomeNewsWorldFire Breaks out at main venue of UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem

Belem (Brazil), Nov 20 (PTI): A fire broke out at the main venue of the ongoing UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem on Thursday, forcing thousands of people to run for safet.

By : PTI | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 12:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Belem (Brazil), Nov 20 (PTI): A fire broke out at the main venue of the ongoing UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem on Thursday, forcing thousands of people to run for safety.  There is no immediate report of injury or casualties, but dozens of ambulances have rushed to the spot, even as fire tenders continue to arrive.

The fire broke out at around 2 pm at the 'Blue Zone', where all the meetings, negotiations, country pavilions, media centre and offices of all high-profile dignitaries are housed, including the main plenary hall.

As soon as news of the fire spread, people ran out of all exit gates for safety.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) secretariat issued an urgent advisory and asked all to evacuate from the venue.

"There is a fire incident in Zone B. Please evacuate the venue immediately. Further updates will be communicated by the Secretariat," it added.

A UN security official said the fire has been doused, but nobody has been allowed to enter as checks are being carried out throughout the area.

There is no immediate report of any injury or casualty, and everything is being assessed now, he added.

The host country Brazil, has taken over the entire venue, which is no longer a UN site.

"The Host Country Fire Chief has ordered the evacuation of the entire premises. The Fire Service will conduct full safety checks and is expected to provide an update at 4 pm," UNFCCC said in an update bulletin.

"The premises are now under the authority of the Host Country and are no longer considered a Blue Zone," it added.

Negotiators from more than 190 countries have gathered here for the annual Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UNFCCC.

  The COP30 summit is taking place at the Brazilian city of Belem in the Amazon region from November 10 to 21. PTI TR RD RD RD

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 01:00 AM (IST)
Opinion
