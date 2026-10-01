Finland MPs’ Homes Targeted In Suspected Break-Ins, Foreign Power Link ‘Very Possible’: PM

Edited by Zac Crellin

Finnish police are investigating a series of suspected break-ins at the homes of members of parliament, officials announced on Thursday.

Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo was asked by a reporter if a foreign power could be behind the suspected intrusions, and he replied that it was "very possible... quite possible in these times."

"If someone tries to destabilize Finland, our sense of security, or our support for example for Ukraine, it has the opposite effect. It strengthens our unity," he added.

Meanwhile, Finnish President Alexander Stubb stated, "An attack against a member of parliament is an attack against democracy."

What do we know about break-ins?

After the media reported on the alleged intrusions, speaker of parliament Jussi Halla-aho confirmed that parliament had been made aware of a "significant" number of break-ins and attempted intrusions at the homes of several politicians.

"I cannot comment precisely on the number of suspected cases known to us, but in any event, it is significant," Halla-aho said at a press conference.

He added, however, that the known cases had occurred over a longer period of time, with the first believed to have taken place about a year ago.

Halla-aho also emphasized that, at this point, no information is available about the motive or the perpetrator.

Paula Risikko, the deputy speaker who leads the parliamentary security group, said she was informed of the suspicions last week.

She added that the Helsinki police had been tasked with the initial stage of the investigation.

MPs advised to keep an eye out

Earlier this week, newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported that MPs had been warned of potential break-ins and that the newspaper was aware of at least two home intrusions.

All members of parliament were told to keep an eye out, report any suspicious activity, and file police reports if necessary.

Helsinki police confirmed that a preliminary inquiry had been opened. "The inquiry is at an early stage, and the police have nothing further to comment on at this time," it said.

Since the Kremlin began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Finland has been on high alert. The Nordic country, which shares a 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with Russia, abandoned its decades-long policy of military non-alignment and joined NATO in April 2023.

Finland previously accused Moscow of "hybrid warfare" and orchestrating a surge of migrants at their shared border in 2023. The Kremlin denied the allegations.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.