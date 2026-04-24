Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldRubio Signals Green Light For Iran Team At FIFA World Cup, But Bars IRGC-Linked Staff

Rubio Signals Green Light For Iran Team At FIFA World Cup, But Bars IRGC-Linked Staff

The US has indicated that Iran’s football team will be allowed to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but individuals linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) may be denied entry.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 24 Apr 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US permits Iranian athletes for 2026 World Cup participation.
  • IRGC-linked individuals face entry restrictions, not athletes.
  • Trump administration prioritizes athletes despite geopolitical tensions.
  • No plans for Iran's exclusion from the tournament.

The United States on Thursday signalled that Iran’s national football team will be permitted to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even as it made clear that individuals with alleged links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) would be denied entry.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking alongside President Donald Trump, said Washington has no objection to Iranian athletes competing in the tournament. However, he stressed that restrictions would apply to certain members of the travelling contingent.

‘No Objection to Athletes’, Says Rubio

Rubio drew a distinction between players and accompanying personnel, underlining that the concern does not extend to sportspersons. “Nothing from the US has told them they can't come,” he told reporters.

He added that the issue lies with non-playing members who may be associated with the IRGC, which the US has designated as a “foreign terrorist organisation”. “The problem with Iran would be not their athletes. It would be some of the other people they would want to bring with them… We may not be able to let them in but not the athletes themselves,” Rubio said.

Taking a firmer tone, he warned that individuals with such links would not be allowed to enter under other guises. “They can't bring a bunch of IRGC terrorists into our country and pretend that they are journalists and athletic trainers,” he said.

Trump Signals Support for Athletes Amid Tensions

President Trump also indicated that his administration does not intend to penalise athletes despite broader geopolitical tensions. Speaking at the White House, he said the US “would not want to affect the athletes”.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to begin on June 11 and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Debate Over Iran’s Participation

The US position follows earlier remarks by Paolo Zampolli, a Trump envoy with no formal role in the tournament, who suggested Italy could replace Iran in the competition, according to Reuters.

There is, however, no indication that Iran will be excluded or plans to withdraw. Italy, notably, did not qualify for the tournament.

After the outbreak of the Iran war, Tehran had requested that its three group-stage matches be shifted from the US to Mexico. FIFA declined the request, leaving the original hosting arrangement unchanged.

Related Video

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Iran's national football team be allowed to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Yes, the United States has signaled no objection to Iran's national football team participating in the tournament. The focus is on individual restrictions, not the team's overall participation.

Are there any restrictions on individuals traveling with the Iranian team?

Yes, individuals with alleged links to the IRGC will be denied entry. The US is concerned about non-playing personnel posing as journalists or trainers.

Does President Trump support the Iranian athletes' participation?

Yes, President Trump indicated that his administration does not intend to penalize athletes despite broader geopolitical tensions, stating the US 'would not want to affect the athletes'.

Was there a request to move Iran's World Cup matches?

Yes, after the outbreak of the Iran war, Tehran requested to shift its group-stage matches from the US to Mexico. FIFA declined this request.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 24 Apr 2026 10:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup 2026 Football World Cup 2026 Israel Iran Conflict Iran War US Iran War Fifa 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Rubio Signals Green Light For Iran Team At FIFA World Cup, But Bars IRGC-Linked Staff
Rubio Signals Green Light For Iran Team At FIFA World Cup, But Bars IRGC-Linked Staff
World
Trump Ramps Up Pressure On Iran, Rules Out Nuclear Strike: ‘Clock Is Ticking’
Trump Ramps Up Pressure On Iran, Rules Out Nuclear Strike: ‘Clock Is Ticking’
World
Iran’s War Decisions Led By IRGC Generals; Injured Mojtaba Communicates With Letters, May Need Surgery
Iran’s War Decisions Led By IRGC Generals; Injured Mojtaba Communicates With Letters, May Need Surgery
World
21 Indian Crew Safe After Panama-Flagged Ship Attacked In Hormuz Strait, Govt Confirms
21 Indian Crew Safe After Panama-Flagged Ship Attacked In Hormuz Strait, Govt Confirms
Advertisement

Videos

ELECTION UPDATE: Bengal voting turns tense as violence, identity politics dominate phase 1
ELECTION UPDATE: Tension in Murshidabad eases, Kabir continues campaign amid heavy security
ELECTION UPDATE: PM campaign rally in Nadia focuses on security, CAA and political attack
ELECTION UPDATE: EC seeks report after Kumarganj attack on BJP candidate in Bengal polls
ELECTION UPDATE: BJP candidate alleges attack during booth visit in Kumarganj, tension rises
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Election That Could Reshape Mamata Banerjee’s Politics
Opinion
Embed widget