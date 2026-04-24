Rubio Signals Green Light For Iran Team At FIFA World Cup, But Bars IRGC-Linked Staff

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US permits Iranian athletes for 2026 World Cup participation.

IRGC-linked individuals face entry restrictions, not athletes.

Trump administration prioritizes athletes despite geopolitical tensions.

No plans for Iran's exclusion from the tournament.

The United States on Thursday signalled that Iran’s national football team will be permitted to participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even as it made clear that individuals with alleged links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) would be denied entry.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking alongside President Donald Trump, said Washington has no objection to Iranian athletes competing in the tournament. However, he stressed that restrictions would apply to certain members of the travelling contingent.

‘No Objection to Athletes’, Says Rubio

Rubio drew a distinction between players and accompanying personnel, underlining that the concern does not extend to sportspersons. “Nothing from the US has told them they can't come,” he told reporters.

He added that the issue lies with non-playing members who may be associated with the IRGC, which the US has designated as a “foreign terrorist organisation”. “The problem with Iran would be not their athletes. It would be some of the other people they would want to bring with them… We may not be able to let them in but not the athletes themselves,” Rubio said.

Taking a firmer tone, he warned that individuals with such links would not be allowed to enter under other guises. “They can't bring a bunch of IRGC terrorists into our country and pretend that they are journalists and athletic trainers,” he said.

Trump Signals Support for Athletes Amid Tensions

President Trump also indicated that his administration does not intend to penalise athletes despite broader geopolitical tensions. Speaking at the White House, he said the US “would not want to affect the athletes”.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to begin on June 11 and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Debate Over Iran’s Participation

The US position follows earlier remarks by Paolo Zampolli, a Trump envoy with no formal role in the tournament, who suggested Italy could replace Iran in the competition, according to Reuters.

There is, however, no indication that Iran will be excluded or plans to withdraw. Italy, notably, did not qualify for the tournament.

After the outbreak of the Iran war, Tehran had requested that its three group-stage matches be shifted from the US to Mexico. FIFA declined the request, leaving the original hosting arrangement unchanged.