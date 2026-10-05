FBI Arrests California Woman At LA Airport Over Alleged China Espionage Operation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom FBI arrested woman in US for spying for China.

She allegedly surveilled Taiwan President's son, collecting data.

FBI warns foreign nations against US espionage operations.

Reported by: Dmytro Hubenko with AFP, Reuters | Edited by: Darko Janjevic

US officials announced on Sunday that a woman had been arrested by the FBI and accused of spying for China in the United States.

Wanying Z., 34, of Irvine, California, was detained at at Los Angeles International Airport ahead of a scheduled flight to China.

She faces charges of acting as an unregistered foreign agent.

The woman "traveled to Seattle in 2025 and, at the direction of (People's Republic of China) officials, surveilled a close relative of a Taiwanese government official, sending photos, videos and license plate information to those officials," First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli said in an online post.

He added that Z. "coordinated the trip with an associate and used tradecraft to avoid detection."

The woman is due to appear before a Los Angeles federal court on Monday, Essayli wrote.

Who was the alleged target of surveillance?

The FBI said Z. was spying on a son of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. While the US agency did not provide the target's name, they later shared a New York Post report identifying him as Lai Ting-yu, who is reportedly a US resident.

In an X post, FBI Director Kash Patel celebrated the arrest, warning foreign adversaries that "America is no longer a safe place to run your espionage operations."

"Allegedly surveil a foreign leader's family on US soil for the PRC — and try to catch a flight back to Shanghai? Not happening," Patel added.

Lai and his Democratic Progressive Party advocate for Taiwan's distinct identity from China. Their statements often irritate Beijing, which considers the island Chinese territory.

While Washington does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the United States is the island's most important international supporter and supplier of weapons.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.