Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US House honored Captain Machchhar for thwarting cockpit attack.

Co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar with axe, plane lost altitude.

Crew restrained attacker; flight made emergency landing in Saudi.

The US House of Representatives has passed a resolution honouring Indian Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage in thwarting a cockpit attack by his Omani co-pilot during a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv last week.

The resolution, titled “Honoring Captain Smit Machchhar and the crew and passengers of Flydubai Flight 1073, and condemning the attempted terrorist attack on that flight”, was introduced by Representatives Josh Gottheimer, Don Bacon and Michael McCaul.

Captain Machchhar Fought Off Cockpit Attack

According to the resolution, Flydubai Flight 1073 departed Dubai International Airport for Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv on September 30, carrying around 174 passengers, including 27 children and four US citizens.

Midway through the flight, First Officer Hamam al-Hammami allegedly attacked Machchhar with the aircraft’s emergency crash axe and attempted to take control of the plane. The aircraft subsequently lost more than 14,000 feet of altitude in less than 30 seconds, according to the resolution.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Machchhar managed to fight off the attack and unlock the cockpit door, allowing off-duty pilots to enter. The crew and passengers then restrained the first officer.

Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Saudi Arabia

The aircraft was diverted and landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia, with all passengers and crew accounted for.

The resolution also commended the off-duty pilots, cabin crew and passengers for their actions in securing the cockpit and helping bring the aircraft safely to the ground.

UAE Probe Calls Incident Attempted Terrorist Act

The United Arab Emirates launched an investigation into the incident. On October 3, the UAE Attorney General said the investigation had determined that the first officer had attempted to carry out a terrorist act.

Investigators are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the motive, possible links and physical and digital evidence. Authorities in other countries are also looking into the case.

What The US House Resolution Says

The resolution honours Machchhar for “extraordinary courage” in protecting everyone aboard the aircraft and commends those who helped secure the flight deck.

It also wishes Machchhar and others injured in the incident a full recovery and condemns the attack as an act of terrorism and an attack on the safety of international civil aviation.

US House of Representatives passes resolution honouring Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who foiled the terrorist attack on flydubai Flight 1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv. US Resolution to honor Indian pilot introduced by: Josh Gottheimer, Don Bacon and Michael McCaul https://t.co/NSbVV9JKYy — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2026

The resolution calls for a full and expeditious investigation by the governments of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while urging that the United States and Israel be kept fully informed of the findings.