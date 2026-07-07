Explosions Rock Damascus During Macron's Syria Visit; Blasts Reported Near Hotel

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Damascus explosions erupted near hotel during President Macron's visit.

President Macron was safe, departing hotel before blasts occurred.

Macron's visit marks first EU leader trip to Syria.

Trip aims to strengthen diplomatic ties and economic cooperation.

A series of explosions rattled the Syrian capital of Damascus on Tuesday during French President Emmanuel Macron's landmark visit, triggering a major security response and highlighting the fragile situation in the country despite recent political changes.

According to Reuters, multiple explosive devices detonated near the hotel where Macron had been staying. Security personnel swiftly sealed off roads around the area as images showing smoke rising over parts of the city spread across social media.

French officials later confirmed that the president was not in danger, as he had departed the hotel before the explosions occurred.

Macron Safe After Leaving Hotel For Presidential Meeting

The French presidency said Macron had already travelled to the presidential palace earlier in the morning for scheduled talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa when the blasts occurred.

Syrian state television reported that the French leader was formally received at the palace shortly after the explosions, and there was no indication that his official engagements had been disrupted.

Authorities have not immediately disclosed the cause of the explosions or whether there were any casualties. Security forces continued to maintain a heavy presence around the affected area as investigations got underway.

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Historic Visit Marks Return Of EU Engagement With Syria

Macron's trip is being viewed as a significant diplomatic milestone, becoming the first visit by a European Union leader to Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government in 2024.

The visit comes at a time when the Middle East has experienced a period of relative calm following the month-long conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. France is seeking to strengthen diplomatic engagement with Syria amid evolving political dynamics in the region.

Following his meetings in Damascus, Macron is expected to travel to Ankara to attend the NATO summit.

Accompanying the French president is a high-profile delegation of business leaders, signalling that economic cooperation forms an important part of the visit alongside political discussions.