HomeNewsWorldEx-US Vice President Dick Cheney’s Family Confirms Death At 84 Due To Pneumonia & Cardiac Illness

Before his years in the White House, Cheney served as a Republican congressman from Wyoming in the 1980s and later as Defence Secretary under President George H.W. Bush.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 08:39 PM (IST)
Dick Cheney’s family has announced that the former US Vice President has died at the age of 84 from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. In a statement released on Tuesday, the family said Cheney passed away on Monday, 3 November, after battling long-standing heart-related ailments. Reuters reported the announcement, which confirmed that the former Republican leader died peacefully. Cheney, who served as vice president under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009, was one of the most powerful and controversial figures in modern US politics.

The statement said Cheney died following health complications linked to pneumonia and cardiovascular disease. The former vice president had faced serious heart issues for decades, having suffered multiple heart attacks and undergone a heart transplant in 2012. Despite his chronic health problems, Cheney remained politically active and continued to speak out on matters of national security and Republican policy in the years after leaving office.

Cheney was chosen by George W. Bush as his running mate in 2000 for his deep experience in Washington and expertise in defence and foreign affairs. During his tenure, he became a dominant voice in shaping the Bush administration’s policies, particularly following the 9/11 attacks. Cheney was a key advocate for the 2003 invasion of Iraq, citing intelligence later proven to be false regarding Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction, a decision that defined his vice presidency and drew sharp criticism from opponents.

Before his years in the White House, Cheney served as a Republican congressman from Wyoming in the 1980s and later as Defence Secretary under President George H.W. Bush. He first rose to prominence under President Gerald Ford, serving as deputy chief of staff and later White House chief of staff.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 08:39 PM (IST)
