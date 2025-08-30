Former US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has strongly criticised President Donald Trump’s decision to impose sweeping tariffs on Indian exports, cautioning that the move could drive New Delhi closer to Beijing. In an interview on The Bulwark Podcast with Tim Miller, Sullivan described Trump’s tariff action as a “massive trade offensive” that has rattled US allies and damaged Washington’s credibility abroad.

'America's Brand Is In Toilet': Sullivan

Sullivan said leaders in several countries now perceive the United States as an unreliable partner and a source of global disruption, while China’s diplomatic standing has noticeably improved.

“America’s brand is in the toilet,” Sullivan said, adding that during his recent international engagements, many officials spoke of “derisking” from the US because of its unpredictability, as per a report on India Today.

Highlighting India as a critical case, Sullivan argued that Trump’s tariff hike has weakened years of effort to cultivate a stronger US–India partnership. He further stated that China had moved ahead of the United States in popularity in many countries, which had not been the case a year earlier. According to him, nations were now essentially saying that the US brand was in decline while China appeared to be acting as a responsible player, reported Hindustan Times.

Trump's Tarrif On India

The criticism comes just days after Washington introduced a 50% duty on Indian goods—its steepest tariff on any country to date—effective August 27. Key industries including textiles, jewellery and machinery are expected to be hit hard, raising fears of job losses and economic slowdown in India.

Trump has defended the additional 25% hike as retaliation for India’s continued imports of Russian oil. However, analysts and critics caution that the decision may undercut US influence in Asia and strain one of its most important strategic partnerships.

