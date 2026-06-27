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English NewsNewsWorldEx-Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton Pleads Guilty In Classified Docs Case

Ex-Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton Pleads Guilty In Classified Docs Case

Bolton faces five years in prison. He had earlier served as Trump's national security adviser during the president's first term in office, but later resigned over his differences with Trump.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 27 Jun 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • John Bolton pleaded guilty to illegally retaining classified information.
  • Plea deal includes possible no prison time, significant fine.
  • He shared classified data for his Trump administration memoir.

Reported by: Wesley Dockery with AP, AFP, Reuters | Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah

John Bolton, who served as national security adviser during US President Donald Trump's first term in office, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to one charge of illegally keeping classified information.

Theodore D. Chuang, a US district judge of the US District Court for the District of Maryland, is presiding over the case.

Bolton on guilty plea: 'I'm sorry for it'

"I'm sorry for it," Bolton told Judge Chuang in Greenbelt, Maryland when pleading guilty to the charge. Bolton's attorney Abbe Lowell said Bolton "did what real leaders do" by pleading guilty.

Bolton, who is 77 years old, struck a plea deal with prosecutors which entails either no prison time or a shorter sentence than was originally expected.

When Bolton was indicted, prosecutors sought a possible 10-year prison sentence for Bolton and 18 charges. Under the plea deal, Bolton could face up to five years in prison or maybe none at all, depending on what the judge decides on the October 28 sentencing date.

Bolton must also pay a fine of $2.25 million (€1.98 million) under the plea deal.

In addition, Bolton will give up his government pension, do up to 100 hours of community service and debrief with officials in the intellgence community and US Department of Justice.

Bolton is accused of sharing classfied information with two "unauthorized individuals" — reportedly his wife and daughter. This information is believed to have been used in his tell-all book on his time in the first Trump administration: "The Room Where It Happened."

Kelly O. Hayes, the US attorney for the district of Maryland, said Bolton "put our national security at grave risk." Bolton's email was reportedly targeted by an Iranian hacker.

How Trump views Bolton: From 'tough cookie' to 'sleazebag'

Bolton was Trump's national security adviser from April 2018 until his resignation in September 2019. That resignation reportedly stemmed from Bolton's disagreement with the president on issues such as talks with the Afghan Taliban and negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Bolton had also served as the US ambassador to the UN during former President George W. Bush's time in office. He was an ardent supporter of the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

In the years after the Bush administration, Bolton was a frequent guest on US conservative broadcaster Fox News, where he likely caught Trump's eye. In 2015, Trump said he liked Bolton and referred to him as a "tough cookie."

However, following his departure from the Trump administration in 2018, Bolton criticized Trump's chaotic leadership style and affinity for autocratic leaders. Trump in return has called Bolton a "washed up creepster" and a "sleazebag."

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did John Bolton plead guilty to?

John Bolton pleaded guilty in federal court to one charge of illegally keeping classified information. He expressed remorse for his actions.

What are the terms of John Bolton's plea deal?

Under the plea deal, Bolton could face up to five years in prison or no time, pay a $2.25 million fine, give up his government pension, and perform community service.

Why was John Bolton accused of illegally keeping classified information?

He is accused of sharing classified information with two unauthorized individuals, reportedly his wife and daughter. This information was then used in his tell-all book,

When is John Bolton's sentencing date?

Bolton's sentencing date is set for October 28. The judge will decide if he faces prison time, and if so, the length of the sentence.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 27 Jun 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump John Bolton United STates National Security Adviser
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