'On Brink Of Failure': Ex-Singapore Envoy Says Pakistan's Military, Not India, Fuels Crisis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former envoy blamed Pakistan's internal mismanagement for its struggles.

Ambassador criticized political, military leadership for country's mismanagement.

Diplomatic gains won't improve citizens' lives; Pakistan faces failure.

Former Singapore ambassador Bilahari Kausikan delivered a blunt assessment of Pakistan's political and economic situation during a recent global conference, arguing that the country's challenges are rooted in decades of internal mismanagement rather than its geographic location or difficult relations with neighbouring countries. Responding to a question from a Pakistani journalist, Kausikan rejected the suggestion that Pakistan's troubles could largely be attributed to its strategic location and regional tensions, saying the country's leadership bears primary responsibility for its current predicament.

'You Cannot Blame Location On Everything'

Addressing the audience at the conference, Kausikan dismissed the argument that Pakistan's geography was the principal cause of its difficulties.

The former diplomat argued that Pakistan's longstanding governance issues, rather than external factors, have contributed to recurring political instability and economic challenges.

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Criticises Political Leadership and Military

Kausikan was particularly critical of Pakistan's political establishment and the military's role in the country's affairs.

He remarked that Pakistan has been mismanaged terribly since the beginning and he didn't see any solution.

He suggested that structural governance issues have prevented the country from addressing its long-term economic and institutional challenges.

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Diplomatic Gains 'Won't Feed Pakistani People'

While acknowledging Pakistan's recent diplomatic efforts, including its reported role in facilitating communication between the United States and Iran, Kausikan argued that such successes would have little impact on the daily lives of ordinary citizens.

Describing Pakistan as “a state teetering on the brink of failure,” he added, as per reports: “It hasn’t quite fallen over, for which we all should be grateful. The diplomatic success doesn’t change that fundamental reality. I don’t think the US is going to lift whatever restrictions in totality it has on Pakistan.”