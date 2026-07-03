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English NewsNewsWorld'On Brink Of Failure': Ex-Singapore Envoy Says Pakistan's Military, Not India, Fuels Crisis

'On Brink Of Failure': Ex-Singapore Envoy Says Pakistan's Military, Not India, Fuels Crisis

Former Singapore envoy Bilahari Kausikan said Pakistan's problems stem from decades of mismanagement, not its geographic location.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former envoy blamed Pakistan's internal mismanagement for its struggles.
  • Ambassador criticized political, military leadership for country's mismanagement.
  • Diplomatic gains won't improve citizens' lives; Pakistan faces failure.

Former Singapore ambassador Bilahari Kausikan delivered a blunt assessment of Pakistan's political and economic situation during a recent global conference, arguing that the country's challenges are rooted in decades of internal mismanagement rather than its geographic location or difficult relations with neighbouring countries. Responding to a question from a Pakistani journalist, Kausikan rejected the suggestion that Pakistan's troubles could largely be attributed to its strategic location and regional tensions, saying the country's leadership bears primary responsibility for its current predicament.

'You Cannot Blame Location On Everything'

Addressing the audience at the conference, Kausikan dismissed the argument that Pakistan's geography was the principal cause of its difficulties.

The former diplomat argued that Pakistan's longstanding governance issues, rather than external factors, have contributed to recurring political instability and economic challenges.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Takaichi Condemn Pakistan-Backed Terror, Call For Action Against LeT And JeM

Criticises Political Leadership and Military

Kausikan was particularly critical of Pakistan's political establishment and the military's role in the country's affairs.

He remarked that Pakistan has been mismanaged terribly since the beginning and he didn't see any solution.

He suggested that structural governance issues have prevented the country from addressing its long-term economic and institutional challenges.

ALSO READ: US Alerted Iran To Alleged Israeli Plot Targeting Top Ceasefire Negotiators

Diplomatic Gains 'Won't Feed Pakistani People'

While acknowledging Pakistan's recent diplomatic efforts, including its reported role in facilitating communication between the United States and Iran, Kausikan argued that such successes would have little impact on the daily lives of ordinary citizens.

Describing Pakistan as “a state teetering on the brink of failure,” he added, as per reports: “It hasn’t quite fallen over, for which we all should be grateful. The diplomatic success doesn’t change that fundamental reality. I don’t think the US is going to lift whatever restrictions in totality it has on Pakistan.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Former Singapore ambassador Bilahari Kausikan say about Pakistan's problems?

He argued that Pakistan's challenges stem from decades of internal mismanagement, not its geographic location or difficult relations. He rejected external factors as the primary cause.

Who did Bilahari Kausikan criticize regarding Pakistan's issues?

Kausikan was particularly critical of Pakistan's political establishment and the military's role. He stated the country has been terribly mismanaged since its inception.

Do diplomatic successes help Pakistan's ordinary citizens, according to Kausikan?

Kausikan argued that diplomatic successes, like facilitating US-Iran communication, would have little impact on the daily lives of ordinary citizens. He believes they don't change the fundamental reality of the state.

What is Kausikan's overall assessment of Pakistan's current state?

He described Pakistan as

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 05:09 PM (IST)
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Pakistan Crisis TRUMP Bilahari Kausikan
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