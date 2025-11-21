Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Wipe My A**...': Ex-CIA Officer Claims Imran Khan’s Party Threatened Him Over 'Pakistan Will Lose' Remark

John Kiriakou says he received a threat-laden letter from Imran Khan’s PTI after warning Pakistan would lose a conventional war with India, prompting a fiery response that went viral online.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Nov 2025 09:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Former CIA officer and whistleblower John Kiriakou has alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party led by former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, threatened him after he publicly stated that India would prevail in a conventional war with Pakistan.

Speaking on the Julian Dorey Podcast, Kiriakou said he received “death threats” and a strongly worded letter from PTI, demanding that he retract and apologise for his comments. He claimed he responded bluntly, adding that he would use their apology demand “to wipe my a**”.

The controversy dates back to an interview in October, when Kiriakou told ANI that “nothing good” could come from an India–Pakistan war, warning that Pakistan would inevitably be defeated, and that his argument had nothing to do with the use of nuclear weapons.

“Nothing, literally nothing good will come of an actual war between India and Pakistan because the Pakistanis will lose,” he said at the time.

His remarks prompted widespread online backlash, with many Pakistanis accusing him of bias and hostility toward Islamabad.

Threats, emails and a defiant reply

According to Kiriakou, the most serious reaction came in the form of an email signed by senior PTI leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, the former chief minister of Punjab province and president of the party since March 2023. He said the letter condemned his comments “in the strongest possible terms”, demanding “an immediate apology” to Imran Khan, party members and “the people of Pakistan”.

Despite his lawyer’s advice to ignore the message, Kiriakou said he sent an email back using explicit language and has heard nothing further from the party.

Who is John Kiriakou?

Kiriakou spent 15 years with the CIA, playing a key role in post-9/11 counterterrorism operations. He notably led a 2002 operation that resulted in the capture of Abu Zubaydah, a senior al-Qaeda operative.

Published at : 21 Nov 2025 09:43 PM (IST)
Pakistan INDIA John Kiriakou
