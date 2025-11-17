Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Convicted Of Crimes Against Humanity

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal on Monday found Ex-Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity during the student-led uprising last year. Hasina, 78, is being tried in absentia over alleged crimes against humanity committed during last year’s student-led agitation that led to the fall of her Awami League government.

Hasina's top aides, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, are also co-accused in the case. They are facing five charges, including murder, attempted murder, torture and other inhumane acts. Prosecutors have sought the death penalty for the accused.

“…Sheikh Hasina has committed crimes against humanity. Six protesters at Chankharpul were killed using lethal weapons on August 5. By issuing orders and through the inaction of Sheikh Hasina, the then Home Minister, and the IG of police, the students were killed. These killings happened under the orders and full knowledge of PM Sheikh Hasina. By such acts, they committed crimes against humanity," the charges read.

A UN human rights office report estimates that up to 1,400 people were killed between July 15 and August 15 during the “July Uprising,” as the Hasina government launched a sweeping security crackdown.

Hasina and Kamal were declared fugitives and tried in absentia, while Mamun initially appeared in court before later turning approver. Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam has described Hasina as the “mastermind and principal architect” of the alleged atrocities, though her supporters insist the charges are politically driven.

The tribunal wrapped up hearings on October 23 after 28 working days, during which 54 witnesses testified about the state’s response to the student-led movement that ultimately toppled Hasina’s government on August 5, 2024.

Hasina fled Bangladesh the same day amid escalating unrest and has since been living in India. Kamal is also believed to have taken refuge there. The interim government under Muhammad Yunus has sought her extradition, but India has not yet responded.

Security has been tightened nationwide ahead of the verdict. Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali issued shoot-at-sight orders on Sunday evening for anyone involved in arson, explosions, or attempts to harm civilians or police.

The now-disbanded Awami League has called for a two-day shutdown before the judgement. Army units, Border Guard Bangladesh personnel, and riot police have been deployed around the ICT-BD complex, and Dhaka’s streets remain largely deserted amid fears of violence.