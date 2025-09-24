Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Everything's Frozen For You': Macron Calls Trump After Car Stopped For US President's Motorcade — WATCH

'Everything's Frozen For You': Macron Calls Trump After Car Stopped For US President's Motorcade — WATCH

French President Emmanuel Macron was left waiting in Manhattan as Trump’s motorcade froze streets, hours after France recognized the State of Palestine at the UN summit.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 07:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

French President Emmanuel Macron found himself briefly stranded on the streets of Manhattan on Monday after police halted traffic to clear the way for US President Donald Trump’s motorcade. The unusual delay came shortly after Macron addressed the 80th United Nations General Assembly, where he formally announced France’s recognition of the State of Palestine.

A video widely shared on social media captures Macron and his team speaking with a police officer during the holdup. “I’m sorry, Mr. President, I’m so sorry. It’s just that everything is frozen right now. There is a motorcade coming,” the officer explained.

Macron took the interruption in stride. Pulling out his phone, he was seen calling Trump and joking: “Guess what, I’m waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you.”

Once Trump’s convoy passed, the streets reopened, and Macron continued his journey on foot toward the French Embassy. The walk lasted nearly half an hour, during which the French leader stopped to greet New Yorkers and pose for photos.

France Recognizes Palestine at UN Summit

Earlier that day, Macron delivered one of the most consequential announcements of his presidency: France’s official recognition of the State of Palestine. The declaration came during a high-level UN summit co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia, highlighting growing global momentum for Palestinian statehood and the two-state solution.

Alongside France, leaders from Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Andorra, and Monaco also confirmed their recognition of Palestine.

The move, however, faced sharp opposition. Both Israel and the United States boycotted the meeting. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed the initiative as a “gift to Hamas” and barred Palestinian leaders from participating.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres countered by insisting that Palestinian statehood is not a privilege but a fundamental right.

Trump Shifts Stance on Ukraine

In a separate development, President Trump appeared to signal a dramatic shift in his position on the war in Ukraine. Speaking after his own UN address and a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York, Trump suggested that Kyiv could reclaim all of its territory lost to Russia — and possibly more.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump declared that with Europe and NATO’s backing, Ukraine had the chance to restore “the original borders from where this war started.” He added cryptically that Kyiv might “maybe even go further than that,” without elaborating.

The statement marked a stark departure from Trump’s previous position. For months, he had argued that peace would likely require Ukraine to cede some land to Moscow — a proposal Zelensky firmly rejected.

“Putin and Russia are in BIG economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act,” Trump wrote, dismissing Russia as a “paper tiger.”

The remarks underscored one of Trump’s most significant policy shifts since the war began in 2022 and could reshape debates over how the conflict might ultimately be resolved.

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 07:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
New York Manhattan Antonio Guterres Macron Ukraine War UN General Assembly RUSSIA Zelensky French Embassy TRUMP Marco Rubio Palestine Recognition Motorcade
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
'Kyiv Can Win All Of Ukraine Back': Trump's Major Shift After Meeting Zelenskyy, Calls Russia 'Paper Tiger'
World
Zelenskyy Urges China To Pressure Russia To End Ukraine War, Slams Beijing's Silence
Zelenskyy Urges China To Pressure Russia To End Ukraine War, Slams Beijing's Silence
Cities
Kolkata Flood: Heavy Rains Kill 10, Durga Puja Preparations Hit, BJP Slams ‘Tragic Reality Of Mamata’s Promise’
Kolkata Flood: Heavy Rains Kill 10, Durga Puja Preparations Hit, BJP Slams ‘Tragic Reality Of Mamata’s Promise’
World
'I Ended 7 Unendable Wars': Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict At UN Assembly
'I Ended 7 Unendable Wars': Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict At UN Assembly
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Azam Khan Released from Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur Amid Political Buzz | ABP NEWS
Azam Khan Released After 23 Months From Sitapur Jail, Heads to Rampur
Belagavi Tension: Truck Set on Fire Over Cow Meat Allegations by Hindu Activists | ABP NEWS
Akhilesh Yadav Welcomes Azam Khan’s Release, Calls It Justice And A Victory For Samajwadis
‘I Love Mohammed’ Row Spreads Beyond Kanpur, Protests, Violence And Bulldozer Action In UP & Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget