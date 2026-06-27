Europe Heatwave Turns Deadly: 4 Children Die, 55 Drownings; AC Panic Buying Begins

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Europe's severe heatwave leads to child deaths, widespread drownings.

French hospitals are overwhelmed, public events cancelled amidst crisis.

Europe is grappling with one of its most severe and widespread heatwaves on record, with France reporting four child deaths and more than 55 drownings as scorching temperatures continue to sweep across the continent. Meteorologists have warned that the extreme heat is now shifting east, placing nearly 150 million people under temperatures exceeding 35°C.

Scientists have described the ongoing heatwave as the most extensive Europe has experienced, affecting nearly half of the continent's 850 largest cities. They have linked the unprecedented temperatures to the worsening climate crisis driven by fossil fuel emissions.

France Reports Child Deaths, Rising Drownings

French authorities said four young children have died in separate heat-related incidents this week.

An 18-month-old toddler died after being found in a parked car suffering from hyperthermia in Marseille. Investigators believe the child's father may have accidentally left him inside the vehicle instead of dropping him at daycare.

Earlier, a three-year-old boy died after climbing into a parked car and becoming trapped. In another incident, the bodies of two children, aged two and four, were found inside their family's vehicle.

France has also witnessed a sharp rise in drowning deaths, with Sports Minister Marina Ferrari confirming that at least 55 people have drowned while attempting to cool off.

Hospitals Under Pressure

The relentless heat has overwhelmed emergency services across France.

Paris Police Chief Patrice Faure warned that hospitals were nearing saturation as emergency admissions surged. According to Patrick Pelloux, head of the Association of French Emergency Doctors, emergency services in Paris recorded 55 deaths within 24 hours—far above the usual daily average of three or four.

Authorities have cancelled or postponed several public events, including Paris Pride, Lyon Pride and the Solidays music festival, citing concerns over public safety and pressure on healthcare services.

Shoppers Race For Air Conditioners

As Europe reels under a record-breaking heatwave, scenes of panic buying unfolded at a store in central France, where shoppers rushed to grab the last available air conditioners and fans in a desperate bid to escape the soaring temperatures.

The incident took place at a retail outlet in Chambray-lès-Tours, where dozens of customers had queued outside before the store opened. Moments after the security shutters were raised, shoppers surged inside, scrambling for cooling appliances.

Videos circulating on social media show customers pushing through crowds, elbowing one another and racing to the shelves as portable air conditioners and fans disappeared within seconds.

Why Europe Is Struggling Without Air Conditioning

Unlike many countries, air conditioning remains uncommon across Europe.

According to estimates, only about 20% of European households have air conditioning. In France, roughly one in four homes is equipped with cooling systems, while the figure is even lower in the UK.

Experts say the continent's traditional building designs—particularly Paris' iconic zinc-roofed apartments, many of which lack insulation—trap heat, turning upper floors into virtual ovens during prolonged heatwaves.