Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorld1,300 Excess Deaths Linked To High Temperatures In Europe, Says WHO Chief

1,300 Excess Deaths Linked To High Temperatures In Europe, Says WHO Chief

WHO chief Tedros said more than 1,300 excess deaths have been linked to high temperatures across Europe since June 21.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 09:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • WHO strengthens preparedness, encourages heat health action plans.

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that Europe is facing a worsening public health emergency as extreme heat becomes increasingly frequent due to climate change. In a statement, Tedros said Europe is the fastest-warming continent on Earth, heating at twice the global average, with around 150 million people currently living under extreme heat conditions. He added that more than 1,300 excess deaths linked to high temperatures have been recorded since June 21, underscoring the growing human cost of prolonged heatwaves.

'Silent Killer' Claims Lives

Tedros said heat stress is often described as a "silent killer" because many homes, workplaces and schools across Europe were not designed to cope with the increasingly high temperatures.

According to the WHO chief, heatwaves that were once considered "once-in-a-generation" events are now occurring almost every year as climate change accelerates. He said the continent is warming at roughly twice the global average, placing millions of people at greater risk.

Tedros said the WHO is working with member states and partners to strengthen preparedness, improve prevention measures and build more resilient health systems. He also encouraged European countries to implement heat health action plans as part of wider efforts to protect public health from the impacts of climate change.

Also Read: Delhi Records Hottest Morning In Two Years; Heat Index Crosses 50°C

WHO Issues Heat Guidance

Separately, the WHO issued fresh guidance on protecting people from extreme heat during major sporting, religious and cultural events.

The organisation warned that prolonged outdoor exposure, large crowds and limited access to drinking water, cooling areas, sanitation facilities and medical services can significantly increase the risk of heat-related illness.

It urged event organisers to activate protective measures whenever heat alerts are issued. These include providing additional drinking water, expanding cooling spaces, improving queue management, increasing staffing and issuing clear public safety messages.

The extreme conditions have disrupted daily life across Europe, with schools closing, power grids coming under pressure and hundreds of heat-related deaths reported.

Also Read: 'No Water, No Sanitation': CJP Alleges Delhi Police Remove Basic Facilities After Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

Before You Go

NEWS ALERT: Investigators Probe Digital Trail as Lohagad Fort Murder Case Scene Recreated

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Jun 2026 09:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Summer Heat Europe Europe Heatwave
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
1,300 Excess Deaths Linked To High Temperatures In Europe, Says WHO Chief
1,300 Excess Deaths Linked To High Temperatures In Europe, Says WHO Chief
World
11 Killed After Skydiving Training Plane Crashes In France
11 Killed After Skydiving Training Plane Crashes In France
World
Saudi Aramco Helicopter Crashes On Eastern Coast, 14 Killed
Saudi Aramco Helicopter Crashes On Eastern Coast, 14 Killed
World
Mojtaba Khamenei Calls For Legal Action Against US, Israel Over Civilian Deaths In Iran
Khamenei Calls For Legal Action Against US, Israel Over Civilian Deaths In Iran
Advertisement

Videos

NEWS ALERT: Investigators Probe Digital Trail as Lohagad Fort Murder Case Scene Recreated
NEWS ALERT: Unverified Claims Circulate Online About Death of Iran’s Supreme Leader and Mass Funeral Events
NEWS ALERT: Claims of US–Iran Military Escalation Surge Amid Reports of Attacks and Counterstrikes
NEWS UPDATE: Ram Temple Donation Probe Deepens as Trust Plans Review, Political Row Intensifies
NEWS ALERT: Ayodhya Temple Donation Probe Intensifies as Police Raid Accused Homes Before Court Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget