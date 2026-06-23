Europe Continues To Sizzle Under Heat Wave; No Relief In Sight As Temperature Crosses 40°C

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom German drownings increase; UK issues rare red heat warning.

Reported by: Roshni Majumdar | Jon Shelton | Wesley Dockery with AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters

Europe endures days-long heat wave with temperatures to exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit)

Two children discovered dead in car in France during scorching temperatures

Britain's Met Office issues rare red warning for heat starting Wednesday, with London and Birmingham affected

Follow along for more through the day and this week for the latest developments on the June 2026 European heatwave:

Hot weather leads to weekend drownings, say German lifeguards

The German Life Saving Association (DLRG), the largest volunteer lifeguard association in the world, says it registered six drowning deaths over the weekend, and three were recorded last Thursday alone, as people sought relief from extreme heat.

"Unfortunately, fears of repeated deadly accidents were not unfounded," said a DLRG spokesperson on Monday, noting that more cases could be registered after the fact.

The DLRG regularly warns of the dangers of drowning in Germany's pools, ponds, lakes and rivers.

The DLRG said one group in particular, men, and more specifically young men, consistently put themselves in harm's way.

"Over and over we see men overestimating their abilities and putting themselves in risk situations that are easily avoidable," said DLRG President Ute Vogt.

In 2025, men accounted for four-in-five drowning deaths — 82%.

All of the six individuals who drowned over the weekend were men ranging in age from 19 to 53.

Four more individuals, also men, remain missing.

Beyond lack of swimming skills, the DLRG also made clear that people should not simply jump into cold water when they are hot, but enter slowly to allow the body to adjust to potentially extreme temperature differences.

Moreover, the DLRG recommends always swimming in monitored swimming areas and warns against swimming alone.

France set to break June temperature record, with some areas topping 40C

Temperatures in France on Monday have shattered records, according to weather service Meteo-France.

Meteo-France, citing provisional data, said France's national heat index, the average of the day and night-time highs measured at 30 weather stations around the country, hit 29.2 degrees Celsius (84.5 F) on Monday, the highest level ever recorded in June. The previous high was reached June 30 of last year.

All-time heat records were also shattered on Monday, with the temperature in Bordeaux, located in the southwestern wine country, hitting 41.9 degrees Celsius (107.4 F), breaking a record set last ‌August.

Poitiers in ⁠central ⁠France reached 41.2 C, beating a previous high set in 1947.

Paris sweat through its hottest-ever night for June, with the temperature not getting below 24.2 Celsius (75.5 F). The French capital broke another June record with 37.7 C (99.9 F) recorded Monday afternoon.

Over the weekend, authorities banned the sale of alcohol for the the Fete de la Musique street parties taking place in Paris, and cities around the country.

The French weather agency warned that the current heat wave would continue to be "widespread, long-lasting and intense," with temperatures expected to remain high through at least the end of the week.

Meteorologists say that of the 51 heatwaves recorded in the country since 1947, 34 have taken place since 2000 — and 26 since 2011.

The current heat wave, they warn, could ultimately rival one that killed 15,000 people in France in August 2003.

At least 18 people have died so far in France in connection with the current round of extreme heat, including two children left in a car.

Could temperatures in Germany reach 40°C?

Like much of Europe, Germany is set to continue baking throughout this week with the country in the grip of a major heatwave.

On Sunday, the German Meteorological Service (DWD) said that the usually cooler regions in the north of the country would be affected and even predicted that temperatures could reach 40°C (104°F) in certain parts of the southwest.

The intense heat brings with it an increased chance of severe storms, as in Berlin, where the fire brigade attended around 160 call-outs over the weekend.

Trees were blown over and some of the 300 stages hosting the "Fete de la Musique" music festival across the city were damaged but, fortunately, no serious accidents or injuries were reported.

However, there was one fatality in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt where sudden torrents of rain caused a motorway accident in which a driver lost control of a vehicle. One woman died and four other passengers were injured.

According to the DWD, temperatures are not expected to drop until next week.

Britain's Met Office issues rare red warning, London and Birmingham affected

Britain's top meteorological authority, the Met Office, has issued a red warning for extreme heat for parts of central and southern England and Wales.

The warning will last from 09:00 on Wednesday, June 24 to 21:00 on Thursday, June 25.

The warning includes not only the major cities of London and Birmingham but also the historic town of Bath.

"It is now likely the current highest temperature on record for June will be broken, this being 35.6C recorded in Southampton in June 1976 and Camden Square in June 1957," the forecaster said.

Two children found dead in car in sweltering southern France

Two children aged 2 and 4 were found dead in a car in the southern town of Carpentras, with investigators suspecting the deaths are the result of the heatwave.

"The causes of death are yet to be determined, but the heatwave is the leading line of inquiry," said Helene Mourges, the Carpentras prosecutor.

The prosecutor said the children ​were found unconscious by their mother in the family car outside their home

Temperatures on Monday were expected to hit as high as 38 degrees Celsius (101 degrees Fahrenheit) in Carpentras.

French authorities have warned parents not to leave their children in unattended vehicles.

Hottest-ever June night in Paris

Much of France is under the "red alert" for heat, with temperatures as high as 40 degrees Celsius forecast for some regions.

Meteo France said several towns in western and central France experienced their hottest night ever Sunday to Monday.

Paris experienced its hottest-ever night for June, with the temperature not dropping below 24.2 C (75.5 F).

The French capital broke another June record with 37.7 C (99.9 F) recorded Monday afternoon.

What's the latest on the European heat wave?

Here's a short summary in bullet points of the latest on Monday as Europe bakes under a heat wave:

Europe is currently under a high-pressure system known as a 'heat dome,' that keeps hot air in place

Parts of Germany are seeing high temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit)

In France, two children died in a car in the southern town of Carpentras, where temperatures had been expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius

French forecasters have warned this year's scorching temperatures could be as serious as the 2003 heat wave, where 15,000 people in France died

The UK's top meteorological authority issued the highest level of heat warming for parts of central and southern England for Wednesday and Thursday

Parts of northern Portugal are under orange weather alerts due to high temperatures

Welcome to our coverage

Europeans this week are suffering under a scorching "heat dome," with some parts of the continent not expected to see relief until next Monday.

Follow along with DW this week as we look at how the heatwave is impacting people in Europe and society.

Many Europeans, particularly in the northern part of the continent, do not have air conditioning in their homes, making the heat phenomenon even more unbearable and in some cases deadly.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)