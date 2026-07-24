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English NewsNewsWorld'We Do Not Accept This': EU Warns TikTok Over Child Privacy, Says Minors Exposed To Predators

'We Do Not Accept This': EU Warns TikTok Over Child Privacy, Says Minors Exposed To Predators

The EU said TikTok failed to protect children's privacy by exposing minors' accounts to adults. The platform could face a fine of up to 6% of global revenue if it fails to address the concerns.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EU Commission cites TikTok for failing child privacy protection.
  • Settings allow viewing of minors' accounts, risking cyberbullying.
  • TikTok must address findings; faces substantial EU fines.

The European Commission on Friday said TikTok had failed to adequately protect children's privacy, warning that the platform's settings allowed adults to view the accounts of minors, potentially exposing them to cyberbullying, unwanted contact and online predators.

Announcing its preliminary findings under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA), Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier said, "Children's content must never be visible to strangers."

He alleged that children aged 13 to 15 could "easily" switch their accounts from private to public, while private accounts of users aged 16 and 17 could still be viewed by anyone online, AP reported.

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"If TikTok does not implement the safeguards required under the DSA, minors are exposed to predators, grooming and cyberbullying," Regnier said, adding, "We do not accept this. Default settings for minors are not a beauty contest under the DSA. They must be effective."

TikTok Given Chance to Respond

The investigation marks the latest regulatory action by Brussels against major technology companies, following similar crackdowns on firms including Meta and Apple.

TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, has been given an opportunity to respond to the Commission's findings. If the EU is not satisfied with its explanation or remedial measures, it could issue a formal non-compliance decision and impose a fine of up to 6% of the company's global annual revenue.

In a statement, TikTok said it would review the findings and continue to cooperate with EU regulators.

"Protecting minors online is a goal we share, and we are committed to building on our strong track record of continuous improvement," the company said.

Millions of Young Users Under Spotlight

According to the Commission, most of TikTok's 170 million users in the European Union are children. It also estimated that around 7% of children aged 12 to 15 spend between four and five hours a day on the platform.

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The latest findings come months after the EU concluded in February that TikTok had also breached its digital rulebook through allegedly addictive features, including autoplay and infinite scrolling, which regulators said could negatively affect users' physical and mental health, particularly that of minors.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the European Commission investigating TikTok?

The EC is investigating TikTok for failing to adequately protect children's privacy under the Digital Services Act (DSA). They found that children's account settings potentially expose them to cyberbullying, unwanted contact, and online predators.

What specific privacy concerns did the EU raise about TikTok's minor accounts?

The EU found that children aged 13-15 could easily switch their accounts from private to public. Additionally, private accounts of users aged 16-17 could still be viewed by anyone online.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 04:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
EU TikTok Children's Privacy
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