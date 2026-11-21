European Council President Antonio Costa has proposed a new draft for the next EU budget.

Among other things, he is suggesting a tax on big tech firms to ease the contributions of member states, some of which strongly criticised earlier proposals.

The EU budget is theEuropean Union’s shared budget and it is used for things ranging from agricultural subsidies, infrastructure projects to border control and defence.

A first draft for the 2028 to 2034 budget was proposed by the EU Commission in 2025 but was criticised, especially by a group of northern European members including Germany who wanted the budget to be much smaller.

Following that criticism, the European Council President has now suggested a new draft, which is smaller by €204 billion.

But divisions among member states appear to remain, with France immediately coming out against Costa’s new draft, saying it was "deeply disappointing."

What’s the plan for the tech tax?

The proposal includes a string of new "revenue channels," explicitly intended to "to keep national contributions at a reasonable level," so that member state will have to contribute less than otherwise would be the case.

The biggest splash would likely come from a tax on companies with an annual turnover from digital activities of at least 50 million euros in the EU and 750 million euros worldwide.

Those firms would be subject to "an annual contribution corresponding to 3% of the annual net turnover from online advertising, digital intermediation services and user-generated data," according to Costa.

Aside from the tech tax, the "balanced basket of new own resources" also includes taxes on tobacco products and electronic waste.

What happens next?

Neither the EU Commission nor European Council President Costa will have the final word on the budget. Costa's plan will now be at the centre of hours of talks when EU leaders meet in Brussels next week.

"This is a realistic budget that addresses our new priorities while preserving our established policies," Costa wrote about his proposal. "I am confident that this proposal is a good basis for moving towards a final agreement."

But an initial reaction from France suggests that any final agreement might still be some way off.

The French presidency said the budget "falls well short ​of ‌what is needed, particularly on ‌the Common Agricultural Policy, ‌notably ​to guarantee income support for farmers."

"As it ⁠stands, ​this proposal ​from the President ​of the European ‌Council does not ​provide ⁠a basis for an ⁠agreement."

The EU was hoping to reach a general agreement on the budget by the end of 2026 with its formal adoption planned for 2027.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.