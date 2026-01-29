EU Moves To Designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard As Terror Outfit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Amid rising tensions with the United States, the European Union has taken a significant step against Iran by moving to place the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on its list of terrorist organisations, alongside groups such as al-Qaeda, Islamic State and Hamas.

European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas said the IRGC had killed 6,373 people during protests in Iran, underscoring the rationale behind the move. “If you act like a terrorist, you should be treated like a terrorist,” she said on Thursday.

Approval Of All 27 Member States Required

For the designation to take effect, the decision must receive the backing of all 27 EU member countries. While the move had earlier faced resistance, particularly from France, the diplomatic landscape has shifted.

France had previously expressed concern that listing the IRGC as a terrorist organisation could endanger French nationals in Iran and shut down avenues for dialogue. However, Paris has now reversed its position. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that “the intolerable repression of peaceful protests in Iran requires a response,” adding, “There can be no forgiveness for crimes.” The French President’s office has also confirmed its support.

Countries including Italy, Spain and Germany were already in favour of the designation.

Why The IRGC Matters To Iran

The IRGC is Iran’s most powerful military institution. Established in 1979 by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to protect the Islamic Revolution, it functions independently of Iran’s regular armed forces and reports directly to the Supreme Leader.

Over the decades, the IRGC has expanded its influence far beyond the military sphere, playing a central role in Iran’s political system, economy and foreign policy.

The United States, Canada and Australia have already designated the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.