Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldEU Moves To Designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard As Terror Outfit

EU Moves To Designate Iran’s Revolutionary Guard As Terror Outfit

Over the decades, the IRGC has expanded its influence far beyond the military sphere, playing a central role in Iran’s political system, economy and foreign policy.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Jan 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid rising tensions with the United States, the European Union has taken a significant step against Iran by moving to place the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on its list of terrorist organisations, alongside groups such as al-Qaeda, Islamic State and Hamas.

European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas said the IRGC had killed 6,373 people during protests in Iran, underscoring the rationale behind the move. “If you act like a terrorist, you should be treated like a terrorist,” she said on Thursday.

Approval Of All 27 Member States Required

For the designation to take effect, the decision must receive the backing of all 27 EU member countries. While the move had earlier faced resistance, particularly from France, the diplomatic landscape has shifted.

France had previously expressed concern that listing the IRGC as a terrorist organisation could endanger French nationals in Iran and shut down avenues for dialogue. However, Paris has now reversed its position. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that “the intolerable repression of peaceful protests in Iran requires a response,” adding, “There can be no forgiveness for crimes.” The French President’s office has also confirmed its support.

Countries including Italy, Spain and Germany were already in favour of the designation.

Why The IRGC Matters To Iran

The IRGC is Iran’s most powerful military institution. Established in 1979 by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to protect the Islamic Revolution, it functions independently of Iran’s regular armed forces and reports directly to the Supreme Leader.

Over the decades, the IRGC has expanded its influence far beyond the military sphere, playing a central role in Iran’s political system, economy and foreign policy.

The United States, Canada and Australia have already designated the IRGC as a terrorist organisation.

Related Video

Breaking News: Big Relief from Supreme Court, UGC’s Controversial New Rules Stayed

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the European Union considering listing the IRGC as a terrorist organization?

The EU is considering this move due to the IRGC's actions, including the killing of 6,373 people during protests in Iran, as stated by European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas.

What is the IRGC and why is it significant in Iran?

The IRGC is Iran's most powerful military institution, established in 1979. It plays a central role in Iran's political system, economy, and foreign policy, operating independently of regular armed forces.

Does the EU's decision to list the IRGC as a terrorist organization require approval from all member states?

Yes, for the designation to take effect, the decision must receive the backing of all 27 EU member countries.

Has France always supported the EU's move to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization?

No, France initially expressed concerns that listing the IRGC could endanger French nationals and close dialogue avenues. However, France has now reversed its position and supports the designation.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Jan 2026 06:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
EU Terror Outfit Iran Khamenei Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Head Smashed & Desperate Call To Brother: Chilling Details Emerge In Delhi SWAT Officer’s Death
Head Smashed & Desperate Call To Brother: Chilling Details Emerge In Delhi SWAT Officer’s Death
News
‘Make Sunetra Deputy CM’: NCP Push After Ajit Pawar’s Death Sparks Succession Buzz
‘Make Sunetra Deputy CM’: NCP Push After Ajit Pawar’s Death Sparks Succession Buzz
News
Supreme Court Reserves Order In Suo Motu Case On Stray Dogs
Supreme Court Reserves Order In Suo Motu Case On Stray Dogs
News
Tamil Nadu SIR: Supreme Court Issues Order To EC, Seeks Transparency
Tamil Nadu SIR: Supreme Court Issues Order To EC, Seeks Transparency
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Big Relief from Supreme Court, UGC’s Controversial New Rules Stayed
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules; Emphasizes Equality, Unity in College Campuses
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays New UGC Rules, Directs 2012 Regulations to Remain Until March 19
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays UGC’s New Rules, Raises Equality Concerns
Maharashtra Mourns: Massive Crowd Challenges Police at Ajit Pawar’s Cremation as Sons Appeal for Calm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
50 Navies, One Message: India Is Signalling Who Guards The Indo Pacific Seas
Opinion
Embed widget