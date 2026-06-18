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HomeNewsWorldEU Lawmakers Approve Tougher Migrant Rules, Allow Deportation To 'Return Hubs': All About The New Policy

EU Lawmakers Approve Tougher Migrant Rules, Allow Deportation To 'Return Hubs': All About The New Policy

The EU is backing tougher migration policies that seek to ramp up deportations of failed asylum-seekers. Under the new legislation, EU states can establish "return hubs."

Reported By : Deutsche Welle | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • EU Parliament approved stricter migration measures widening deportation powers.
  • New policy allows establishment of
  • Detaining non-compliant migrants or security risks is now permitted.
  • Critics argue policy ignores root causes of migration.

Reported by: Kieran Burke with Reuters, AFP | Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez

The European Parliament on Wednesday approved more stringent migration measures that grant member states wider-ranging powers to deport failed asylum-seekers.

EU lawmakers approved the changes to EU policy with 418 in favor to 218 against and 30 abstentions.

The measures highlight the growth in anti-immigration sentiment across the EU, while also fuelling the rise of the far-right.

What the new policy entails

Under the new system member states will be allowed to establish so-called "return hubs" in non-EU countries.

A non-EU national found to be staying illegally within a member state will be obliged to leave the EU country "immediately or within a given time," the European Parliament said.

A migrant or asylum seeker in such a situation could find themselves in "return hubs" in other countries that have an agreement with EU member states.

These agreements "may only be concluded with third countries that uphold human rights, international law and the principle of non-refoulement."

Under the legislation, the person may be detained, should they fail to cooperate with local authorities or if they're found to pose a security risk.

"The new rules seek to simplify and speed up procedures, with full respect for fundamental rights and international law," a statement from the European Parliament said.

What's being said about the measures

EU MP Malik Azmani welcomed the approval and said: "Today Europe delivered. People rightly expect that those with no right to stay return to their countries of origin. That's why I have one clear priority: effective, realistic return measures."

EU members have said that they face a battle to ensure that rejected asylum seekers and those overstaying their visas leave their territories.

"The Return Regulation will ​provide the necessary tools to make returns more efficient, with faster and more effective procedures," ​European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said in a letter on Tuesday.

Root cause of migration not being considered say critics

Those critical of the EU's migration policy say they do not go far enough in terms of addressing the push factors that cause migration which include conflict, food insecurity and basic political freedom.

"The dehumanization of migrants and refugees, including in the UK, US, and many EU countries, is appalling, often leading also to the denial of their rights," UN human rights chief Volker Turk, said Monday.

The text still requires final formal approval from the 27 member governments.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new measures did the European Parliament approve?

The European Parliament approved stricter migration measures. These grant member states broader powers to deport failed asylum-seekers from EU territories.

What key changes do the new migration measures introduce?

Member states can now establish

What are the main criticisms of the new migration policies?

Critics argue the policies do not address the root causes of migration like conflict and food insecurity. They also suggest the measures contribute to the

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 01:20 PM (IST)
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European Union Illegal Immigrants
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