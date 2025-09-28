New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that he is ending his re-election campaign, a decision that rivals of Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani had long pushed for in hopes of uniting the opposition.

Adams, who had been trailing in opinion polls, initially secured office as a Democrat but entered the race for a second term as an independent. His campaign had already been under strain following federal corruption charges — allegations that were later dropped by the Trump administration after he agreed to cooperate in immigration-related operations, The Guardian reported.

In the video statement, filmed on the steps of the mayor’s residence beside a framed photo of his late mother, Adams admitted he could not put together a viable path to victory. He attributed this to “constant media speculation about my future” as well as the city’s campaign finance board’s decision to withhold matching funds.

He further conceded that accusations of corruption had shaken public confidence in him. “I was wrongfully charged because I fought for this city,” Adams said, while insisting the charges over alleged illegal campaign donations and overseas-funded luxury travel were baseless.

Reflecting on his time in office, Adams said, “This campaign was for the underserved, the marginalized, the abandoned and betrayed by government. Since then, it has been my honour to be your mayor, and I’m proud to say that we took that victory four years ago and turned it into action, making this city better for those who have been failed by government.”

Adams’ withdrawal clears the way for a three-way contest to decide the leadership of America’s largest city. The remaining contenders are Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, former governor Andrew Cuomo, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, stunned observers in June when he defeated former governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. Cuomo is now running as an independent, while Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa remains in the race.

CNN reported that Cuomo allies had privately urged Adams to step aside to give the former governor a stronger chance against Mamdani in November. Former US President Donald Trump also weighed in, suggesting that the crowded field should narrow. One of his aides, Steve Witkoff, reportedly met with Adams to discuss possible roles for him in a future Trump administration.

Trump’s interventions into New York politics have complicated the race further, with his low standing in the city believed to have benefited Mamdani.

Despite Trump urging Sliwa to exit, the Republican candidate has dismissed such suggestions, insisting he will stay in the contest. Cuomo’s team is hoping Adams’ withdrawal could help shift some of the Black vote, potentially tightening the race.

Democratic Support Swings Toward Mamdani

While Trump’s involvement has drawn scrutiny, state and national Democrats have increasingly rallied around Mamdani. New York Governor Kathy Hochul and former Vice President Kamala Harris are among those who have publicly endorsed him, CNN reported.

Elected in 2021 as New York’s second Black mayor, Adams had pitched himself as a working-class candidate with strong ties to the city’s blue-collar population. His campaign had emphasised public safety and economic recovery post-pandemic.

However, his administration became mired in corruption scandals, including charges that he had solicited donations from Turkish nationals and exchanged political favours for wealthy backers. Though those charges were later dismissed by the Trump Justice Department, the cloud of allegations damaged his re-election prospects.