Keir Starmer has said Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should appear before the United States Congress to answer questions about his association with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, as newly released documents once again place the former prince under intense public and political focus.

The UK prime minister made the remarks while in Japan for diplomatic talks with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Speaking to reporters, Starmer was asked whether Mountbatten-Windsor, who lost his royal titles last year, should apologise to Epstein’s victims and clarify what he knew about the sex offender’s activities, as per Guardian.

Fresh Documents Renew Pressure

The issue has resurfaced following the publication of files by the US Justice Department on Friday. The documents include photographs and emails that indicate Mountbatten-Windsor remained in contact with Epstein even after the financier’s 2008 conviction for soliciting underage girls.

Among the material is an image that appears to show the king’s brother crouching over a woman lying on the floor. Email exchanges also suggest that Mountbatten-Windsor invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace in September 2010—two years after Epstein’s conviction. Additional correspondence refers to Epstein arranging introductions between Mountbatten-Windsor and young women.

In one message, Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly said it was “good to be free” from house arrest and expressed enthusiasm about meeting a 26-year-old Russian woman described as “clever” and “beautiful.”

Starmer Emphasises Victims

Starmer said his priority remained firmly on those harmed by Epstein’s actions. “Firstly, I have always approached this question with the victims of Epstein in mind,” he said when questioned about the former prince’s responsibilities, as reported by Reuters.

Pressed further on whether an apology was warranted, Starmer declined to offer direct guidance, adding: “That’s a matter for Andrew.” While stopping short of calling for specific steps, the prime minister indicated that testifying before US lawmakers would be appropriate given the seriousness of the allegations and the renewed attention generated by the files.

Calls From Washington Grow Louder

Pressure has also come from the United States. Last year, Democratic congressman Suhas Subramanyam, who sits on the House Oversight Committee, urged Mountbatten-Windsor to give a deposition as part of an inquiry into how US authorities handled the Epstein case.

Subramanyam accused him of avoiding accountability, saying: “He has been hiding from us, and I think he will continue to try to hide from people doing meaningful investigations of this matter.”

The newly released documents further show that, about a month before the alleged Buckingham Palace invitation, Epstein proposed organising a dinner with another 26-year-old Russian woman described as “clever, beautiful and trustworthy.” Mountbatten-Windsor reportedly replied that he would be “delighted” to meet her.