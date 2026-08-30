‘Enemy Of Islam Wants To Sow Division...’: Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei’s Message To Gulf Rulers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei urged Muslim nations to unite.

Khamenei warned external forces exploit differences to divide Muslims.

He urged Gulf rulers to enhance cooperation and security.

This message comes amidst high tensions in West Asia.

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has called on the rulers of Gulf countries to strengthen unity and cooperation among Muslim nations.

In his message, Khamenei said differences among Muslims based on race, culture, society, economy, politics and geography should not become a reason for division.

Khamenei said forces opposed to Islam seek to exploit these differences to weaken Muslims. According to him, such forces are constantly looking for opportunities to widen divisions between Muslim countries and strengthen their own influence.

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Khamenei Calls For Greater Unity Among Muslim Nations

The Iranian Supreme Leader urged Muslim countries to maintain unity and support one another despite differences between individual nations. He said Muslim countries should stand by each other and provide assistance when needed.

He also appealed to the rulers of Gulf countries to understand the circumstances around them and identify the forces he considers the “real enemies” of Muslims.

The enemy of Islam strives to turn racial, cultural, social, economic, political, and geographical difference into a pretext for sowing division among the Muslims to see the erosion of their strength, as he waits for an opportune moment to impose his dominance over them. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) August 30, 2026

Iran’s Supreme Leader Stresses Cooperation

Khamenei also called for greater cooperation among Muslim countries, including helping ensure each other’s security. He said nations should focus on common interests instead of deepening their differences.

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His message comes at a time when regional tensions and security concerns remain high in West Asia. Relations between Iran and the Gulf countries have also long remained an important part of regional politics.