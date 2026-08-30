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English NewsNewsWorld‘Enemy Of Islam Wants To Sow Division...’: Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei’s Message To Gulf Rulers

‘Enemy Of Islam Wants To Sow Division...’: Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei’s Message To Gulf Rulers

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei urged Gulf rulers to strengthen Muslim unity, cooperation and security, warning that forces opposed to Islam seek to exploit divisions among Muslim nations.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 05:16 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei urged Muslim nations to unite.
  • Khamenei warned external forces exploit differences to divide Muslims.
  • He urged Gulf rulers to enhance cooperation and security.
  • This message comes amidst high tensions in West Asia.

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has called on the rulers of Gulf countries to strengthen unity and cooperation among Muslim nations.

In his message, Khamenei said differences among Muslims based on race, culture, society, economy, politics and geography should not become a reason for division.

Khamenei said forces opposed to Islam seek to exploit these differences to weaken Muslims. According to him, such forces are constantly looking for opportunities to widen divisions between Muslim countries and strengthen their own influence.

Also Read: What Did PM Modi And Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Agree On In Tashkent?

Khamenei Calls For Greater Unity Among Muslim Nations

The Iranian Supreme Leader urged Muslim countries to maintain unity and support one another despite differences between individual nations. He said Muslim countries should stand by each other and provide assistance when needed.

He also appealed to the rulers of Gulf countries to understand the circumstances around them and identify the forces he considers the “real enemies” of Muslims.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Stresses Cooperation

Khamenei also called for greater cooperation among Muslim countries, including helping ensure each other’s security. He said nations should focus on common interests instead of deepening their differences.

Also Read: Uzbekistan Confers Its Supreme State Award On PM Modi

His message comes at a time when regional tensions and security concerns remain high in West Asia. Relations between Iran and the Gulf countries have also long remained an important part of regional politics.

Frequently Asked Questions

What has Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called for?

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has called for strengthening unity and cooperation among Muslim nations, particularly appealing to the rulers of Gulf countries.

Why does Khamenei believe unity among Muslim nations is crucial?

Khamenei sees unity as crucial because forces opposed to Islam exploit internal differences. These forces aim to weaken Muslim nations and bolster their own influence.

What kind of cooperation did Khamenei emphasize for Muslim countries?

Khamenei emphasized greater cooperation, including helping ensure each other's security. He urged nations to focus on common interests instead of deepening their differences.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 04:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gulf Iran Muslim Nations Mojtaba Khamenei
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