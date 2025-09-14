Violence erupted in central London on Saturday after one of Britain’s largest far-right demonstrations, organised by activist Tommy Robinson, descended into chaos. The Metropolitan Police said between 1,10,000 and 1,50,000 people attended Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally, with at least 25 arrests and 26 police officers injured, four of them seriously.

According to news agency AFP, UK politicians reacted sharply to both the violent scenes and the rhetoric from the stage. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey took to social media to declare: “These far-right thugs do not speak for Britain.” Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood condemned “those who have attacked and injured police officers” and warned that “anyone taking part in criminal activity will face the full force of the law.”

Veteran Labour MP Diane Abbott, who joined a nearby anti-racism demonstration, accused Robinson and his allies of spreading “nonsense” and “dangerous” lies about asylum seekers. She told Sky News: “We need to be in solidarity with asylum seekers, and we need to show that we are united.”

‘Violence Is Coming’: Elon Musk Tells Tommy Robinson’s London Rally, Sparks Controversy

Among the speakers was billionaire X owner Elon Musk, who appeared by video link and told the crowd: “You’re in a fundamental situation here… Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die.” His remarks drew sharp criticism online and from political leaders.

Also addressing the rally were French far-right politician Eric Zemmour and Germany’s Petr Bystron of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. Zemmour reiterated the controversial “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, which claims that white Europeans are being intentionally replaced by non-white immigrants.

Tense Confrontations With Police

The Metropolitan Police said clashes broke out when some demonstrators attempted to enter restricted “sterile areas” near counter-protesters. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said: “There is no doubt that many came to exercise their lawful right to protest, but there were many who came intent on violence.”

He described how officers faced “unacceptable violence,” including physical and verbal abuse, with injuries ranging from broken teeth and a possible broken nose to a concussion and a prolapsed disc. Arrests were made for violent disorder, assault and other offences.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, has long been associated with anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant campaigns. On X, he described the rally as a “free speech festival” and claimed: “Millions of patriots… in a show of patriotic unity like nothing seen before.”

The event was also marked by tributes to US right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, an ally of Donald Trump. Robinson posted, “This one is for you, Charlie Kirk,” while some protesters carried placards bearing Kirk’s picture. Other signs read “stop the boats” and targeted Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Anti-Racism Groups Raise Alarm

Anti-racism charity Hope Not Hate said “a number of well-known far-right extremists,” including Robinson, were present on stage and in the crowds. Its research director Joe Mulhall told the BBC it was “probably… the largest far-right demonstration ever in Britain.”

King’s College London public policy professor Georgios Samaras said the turnout demonstrated how “multiple factions within the far-right” had converged in the capital.

The rally unfolded against a backdrop of growing anti-immigration sentiment, with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK gaining traction in polls and asylum seekers in hotels facing targeted protests. It also comes a year after anti-immigration riots across British towns and cities, which Robinson was accused of inflaming through online posts.