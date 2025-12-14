Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'If You Have A Womb, You Are A Woman': Elon Musk Sparks Fresh Gender Row

Musk’s post came a day after he described his transgender daughter’s transition as a “tragic mental illness”, comments that renewed scrutiny of his views on gender identity.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 07:59 PM (IST)
Elon Musk has sparked widespread controversy after posting remarks on X defining womanhood solely in biological terms, triggering intense debate across social media platforms. The Tesla and SpaceX chief executive, who also owns X, said that being a woman is determined by the presence of a womb. The comment quickly went viral, drawing both strong support and sharp criticism. The row comes amid Musk’s increasingly vocal opposition to gender reassignment and follows a separate political exchange involving California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Musk’s Post Sparks Online Firestorm

In a post shared on X, Musk wrote: “If you have a womb, you are a woman. Otherwise, you are not.” The statement gained rapid traction, prompting thousands of reactions within hours.

Supporters of Musk echoed his view, arguing that biological definitions should remain central to discussions about sex and gender. One user said it was remarkable that “the obvious has to be stated”, to which Musk replied, “Seriously.” Others described the backlash as evidence of how basic scientific concepts have become contentious.

However, critics challenged Musk’s assertion, calling it biologically simplistic and exclusionary. One user cited MRKH syndrome (Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome), a rare condition in which women are born without a uterus or with an underdeveloped one, arguing that the presence of a womb cannot be the sole determinant of womanhood.

The exchange fuelled a broader debate on the platform, with users sharply divided over whether biological sex should be defined strictly by anatomy or understood more broadly.

Political Context & Wider Backlash

Musk’s post came a day after he described his transgender daughter’s transition as a “tragic mental illness”, comments that renewed scrutiny of his views on gender identity. That remark was made in response to a critical comment from a Democrat directed at the billionaire.

The controversy also followed remarks by California Governor Gavin Newsom, who said during a podcast interview that he wanted to see more trans children and positioned himself as a strong supporter of pro-trans legislation and LGBTQ rights.

Newsom’s office later reposted a clip from the interview with a pointed caption aimed at Musk, saying: “We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon.” The remark further escalated the public exchange between political figures and the tech billionaire.

Musk’s comments have added to an ongoing global debate over gender identity, free speech and the role of influential public figures in shaping social discourse. While his supporters see his statements as a defence of biological reality, critics argue they risk marginalising vulnerable communities.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 07:59 PM (IST)
