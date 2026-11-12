Elon Musk Offers To Hire Jensen Huang Amid Nvidia Ouster Reports: ‘Would Be An Honour’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Elon Musk publicly backed Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Huang investigated for alleged foreign intelligence links by board.

New allegations surfaced about another executive relationship.

Musk and Huang share significant business interests and connections.

Elon Musk has publicly supported Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang as the chipmaker faces an internal investigation, fresh allegations about his personal life and growing speculation over his future at the company.

Musk signalled his willingness to work with Huang after a user on X suggested that he should bring the Nvidia chief into his business ventures. “That would be an honour,” Musk responded, offering a public show of support as pressure mounts on the billionaire executive.

The development comes amid reports of an investigation into whether Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation, alongside allegations of another relationship with a senior Nvidia executive.

Musk Stands By Huang Amid Growing Controversy

Musk's latest response is not his first expression of support for Huang. After the Nvidia chief acknowledged his relationship with Alice Huang in an internal communication to employees, Musk backed a social media post defending him.

The post described Huang's conduct as “something incredibly dumb” but suggested there was “no bad intention.” It also praised him as “one of the greatest entrepreneurs of this generation” and “irreplaceable for America’s AI leadership”.

Musk responded with a brief endorsement: “I agree.”

US President Donald Trump has also reportedly defended Huang, describing him as an honourable man who has made significant contributions to the country.

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Nvidia Board Investigates Alleged Foreign Intelligence Links

Huang's personal life has become a subject of concern within Nvidia, with the company's board reportedly examining whether his relationship with Alice Huang was connected to a foreign intelligence operation.

Meanwhile, The New York Times has reported another alleged relationship involving Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's healthcare vice-president.

According to the report, the two were recorded being “affectionate” at a hotel in San Jose during a conference in March. The individual who reportedly made the recording was subsequently offered a nondisclosure agreement.

Huang is married to Lori Huang.

Musk And Huang Share Significant Business Interests

Beyond their public association, Huang and Musk have considerable business connections. Both travelled with Trump aboard Air Force One to Beijing in May for discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Nvidia is also an important technology supplier to Musk's companies. Fortune reported in 2024 that Tesla had significantly increased its purchases of Nvidia's AI training processors, more than doubling its computing capacity in a single quarter.

The chips are essential to the artificial intelligence development plans of Tesla and Musk's other ventures.

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Nvidia's Future Without Huang Raises Questions

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and transformed it from a graphics processor manufacturer catering largely to the gaming industry into a global powerhouse in artificial intelligence hardware.

With a reported valuation of approximately $4 trillion, Nvidia has become central to the global AI industry. His possible departure could create considerable uncertainty, particularly as reports suggest the company does not have a formal succession plan in place.

Reuters reported that Nvidia shares fell approximately 8% in after-hours trading amid the developments. With Musk and Trump publicly expressing support, the focus remains on the board's investigation and Huang's future at the company.