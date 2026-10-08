‘Crime Against People’: Elon Musk Alleges ‘Oligarchs’ Blocking Starlink India Launch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Elon Musk alleges oligarchs block Starlink in India.

Starlink has gateways ready, awaiting India's approval.

Company aims to deliver high-speed, affordable internet access.

Starlink previously signed MoUs with Jio, Airtel for collaboration.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has alleged that "certain oligarchs" are preventing his satellite internet company Starlink from starting services in India, claiming they are seeking to protect their hold over the country's telecom market.

Musk made the comments on X while responding to a post highlighting the lack of mobile connectivity in thousands of Indian villages.

"Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are ... This is a crime against the people of India!" Musk wrote.

"Starlink in India would enable high-speed, affordable Internet connectivity for those who can't afford current prices or who don't have a connection at all," Musk added in a post late Wednesday night.

Starlink Says It Is Ready To Start Services

Starlink has already established 20 gateway sites in India and developed security controls specific to the country to ensure Indian user data remains within India, Lauren Dreyer, vice president of Starlink business operations, said at IMC on Wednesday.

Dreyer said Starlink hopes to begin satellite broadband services in India "as soon as" all required approvals are secured. Her comments come amid speculation that Sunil Bharti Mittal-backed Eutelsat OneWeb and Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio could receive approval earlier, against the backdrop of an impasse in trade talks between the US and India.

"For years we have been setting the foundation for same type of relationship (that Starlink has in countries where it operates) here in India, establishing MoUs with Jio, Airtel and more, working closely with state govts to learn how Starlink might be able to serve best once it is authorised," Dreyer said.

Musk Pushes Starlink’s Connectivity Pitch

Dreyer said Starlink could help extend internet access to locations where providing the final connection to users remains particularly difficult.

"Starlink can help reach places where the last mile is still the hardest mile, working alongside India's operators, govt and industry," she said.

"As India works through the final approvals, our message is simple: We stand ready to serve India, as soon as India is ready," Dreyer said on X.

Musk's remarks come as Starlink awaits the approvals needed to begin commercial operations in India, with the company positioning satellite broadband as a way to reach people and communities that remain without reliable connectivity.