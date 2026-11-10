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English NewsNewsWorldEisenkot Bloc Reaches Deal On Key Knesset Posts, Matan Kahana Set To Be Speaker, Lieberman To Head Key Panel

Eisenkot Bloc Reaches Deal On Key Knesset Posts, Matan Kahana Set To Be Speaker, Lieberman To Head Key Panel

Israel's opposition bloc has agreed on key Knesset posts, with Matan Kahana nominated as Speaker and Avigdor Lieberman set to head the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Opposition leaders agreed on key Knesset positions.
  • Matan Kahana nominated Speaker; Lieberman chairs defense committee.
  • Other key committee posts assigned to Yashar, B'Yachad.

Opposition party leaders seeking to replace Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have reached an agreement on key Knesset positions ahead of the opening of the 26th Knesset, with incoming Yashar MK Matan Kahana set to be nominated as Knesset Speaker.

The agreement was reached among leaders including Gadi Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Lieberman and Yair Golan. The appointments are expected to be put to a vote once the Knesset resumes work.

Matan Kahana Set To Become Knesset Speaker

Kahana, a former minister and incoming Yashar lawmaker, was selected as the bloc's candidate for Knesset Speaker. His appointment is expected to be among the first votes at the opening session.

The move follows a dispute within the opposition bloc over who should take the post. The bloc has sought to replace current Speaker Amir Ohana, a Likud member and Netanyahu ally, in an effort to gain greater control over the parliamentary agenda before a new government is formed.

Kahana previously served as Religious Services Minister from 2021 to 2022. He is also a former IDF colonel who served in the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit and later became an F-16 pilot after graduating from the Israel Air Force's Flight Academy.

Lieberman To Head Foreign Affairs And Defense Committee

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman will be appointed chair of the powerful Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which oversees national security matters, military budgets and legislation related to IDF conscription.

The agreement comes after Lieberman met Eisenkot on Monday amid negotiations over the Speaker's position and other key parliamentary posts.

Yashar, B'Yachad Leaders Get Key Committee Posts

Roy Folkman of Yashar will chair the Arrangements Committee, which is responsible for organising the Knesset's work at the beginning of a new parliamentary term.

Liran Avisar Ben-Horin of Bennett's B'Yachad party will head the Finance Committee.

The final composition of the committees has yet to be decided and is expected to be finalised during the week before being brought to the Knesset plenum for approval.

Eisenkot Moves To Build Government

Eisenkot, who received the mandate from President Isaac Herzog on Sunday to form the next government, is expected to continue talks with other parties as he seeks the 61-seat majority required to form a coalition.

The opposition bloc currently has 48 lawmakers and is short of the majority needed to form a government. Eisenkot has said "unconventional steps" would be needed to build a coalition.

The bloc is also exploring support from ultra-Orthodox parties, including United Torah Judaism and Shas, despite significant differences over issues such as military service.

The 26th Knesset is being sworn in amid continued political deadlock after the October 27 election left both Netanyahu's bloc and the opposition short of the 61 seats needed to form a government.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is expected to become the new Knesset Speaker?

Matan Kahana, an incoming Yashar MK and former minister, is the opposition bloc's candidate for Knesset Speaker. His appointment is expected to be among the first votes at the opening session.

Which key committee roles have been agreed upon by the opposition?

Avigdor Lieberman will chair the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Roy Folkman will head the Arrangements Committee, and Liran Avisar Ben-Horin will lead the Finance Committee.

Why are these new Knesset positions being filled by the opposition?

The opposition bloc seeks to replace the current Speaker and gain greater control over the parliamentary agenda. This strategy is being implemented before a new government is formed.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Israel Netanyahu Knesset Israel Elections 2026 Eisenkot
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