Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Opposition leaders agreed on key Knesset positions.

Matan Kahana nominated Speaker; Lieberman chairs defense committee.

Other key committee posts assigned to Yashar, B'Yachad.

Opposition party leaders seeking to replace Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have reached an agreement on key Knesset positions ahead of the opening of the 26th Knesset, with incoming Yashar MK Matan Kahana set to be nominated as Knesset Speaker.

The agreement was reached among leaders including Gadi Eisenkot, Naftali Bennett, Avigdor Lieberman and Yair Golan. The appointments are expected to be put to a vote once the Knesset resumes work.

סיכמתי עם שותפיי ראשי מפלגות השינוי והתיקון - נפתלי בנט, יאיר גולן, אביגדור ליברמן ויאיר לפיד, על המועמדים המיועדים לתפקידי המפתח בכנסת ה-26 בתקופת המנדט להרכבת הממשלה. במסגרת ההסכמות, סיכמנו על המועמדים לתפקידים הבאים: * יו״ר הכנסת - השר לשעבר וח״כ המיועד מתן כהנא * יו״ר הוועדה המסדרת - ח״כ המיועד רועי פולקמן * יו״ר ועדת החוץ והביטחון - שר הביטחון לשעבר, ח״כ אביגדור ליברמן * יו״ר ועדת הכספים - ח״כ המיועדת לירן אבישר בן חורין הרכבי הוועדות יידונו ויגובשו במסגרת דיוני הוועדה המסדרת במהלך השבוע, ויובאו לאישור מליאת הכנסת ביום רביעי הקרוב. בנוסף, הסכמנו באשר להקמת הוועדות המיוחדות, ופרטיהן יפורסמו בנפרד בהמשך. — Gadi Eisenkot - גדי איזנקוט (@gadi_eisenkot) November 10, 2026

Matan Kahana Set To Become Knesset Speaker

Kahana, a former minister and incoming Yashar lawmaker, was selected as the bloc's candidate for Knesset Speaker. His appointment is expected to be among the first votes at the opening session.

The move follows a dispute within the opposition bloc over who should take the post. The bloc has sought to replace current Speaker Amir Ohana, a Likud member and Netanyahu ally, in an effort to gain greater control over the parliamentary agenda before a new government is formed.

Kahana previously served as Religious Services Minister from 2021 to 2022. He is also a former IDF colonel who served in the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit and later became an F-16 pilot after graduating from the Israel Air Force's Flight Academy.

Lieberman To Head Foreign Affairs And Defense Committee

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman will be appointed chair of the powerful Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which oversees national security matters, military budgets and legislation related to IDF conscription.

The agreement comes after Lieberman met Eisenkot on Monday amid negotiations over the Speaker's position and other key parliamentary posts.

Yashar, B'Yachad Leaders Get Key Committee Posts

Roy Folkman of Yashar will chair the Arrangements Committee, which is responsible for organising the Knesset's work at the beginning of a new parliamentary term.

Liran Avisar Ben-Horin of Bennett's B'Yachad party will head the Finance Committee.

The final composition of the committees has yet to be decided and is expected to be finalised during the week before being brought to the Knesset plenum for approval.

Eisenkot Moves To Build Government

Eisenkot, who received the mandate from President Isaac Herzog on Sunday to form the next government, is expected to continue talks with other parties as he seeks the 61-seat majority required to form a coalition.

The opposition bloc currently has 48 lawmakers and is short of the majority needed to form a government. Eisenkot has said "unconventional steps" would be needed to build a coalition.

The bloc is also exploring support from ultra-Orthodox parties, including United Torah Judaism and Shas, despite significant differences over issues such as military service.

The 26th Knesset is being sworn in amid continued political deadlock after the October 27 election left both Netanyahu's bloc and the opposition short of the 61 seats needed to form a government.