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English NewsNewsWorld'Easy Way Or Hard Way': Trump Says US To Decide Next Step On Iran, Claims Tehran 'Decimated'

'Easy Way Or Hard Way': Trump Says US To Decide Next Step On Iran, Claims Tehran 'Decimated'

The US President earlier said the Iran war would end "very quickly" and predicted a sharp fall in oil prices once hostilities ended.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump stated Washington would decide Iran's path,
  • He claimed Iran was
  • Trump previously predicted war would end swiftly, oil prices dropping.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Washington would decide its next course of action on Iran, warning that the outcome would come either the "easy way or the hard way" while claiming that Tehran had been "decimated".

"We have a decision that I'll make about Iran. Iran's been decimated. So the only question is, it'll either be the easy way or the hard way. We'll have it the easy way or the hard way," Trump told reporters outside the White House.

ALSO READ: Two Iranian UN Delegation Members 'Kicked Out' Of US After Ignoring Order To Leave

Trump Withholds Details On Iran Strategy

Trump did not disclose what action his administration could take against Iran or provide a timeline for his next steps.

His latest remarks came as he said the situation was progressing favourably and maintained that Iran was not doing well.

A day earlier, Trump was asked about his strategy for Iran and indicated that revealing details would attract significant attention.

"If I told you, you'd have a major story, right? But you'll see. Working out very well. Iran is not doing well," Trump said on Friday.

The US President has continued to withhold details of his forthcoming actions concerning Iran.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu Invites PM Modi, Captain Smit Machchhar To Light Israel Independence Day Flame

Trump Says War Could End 'Very Quickly'

Earlier, Trump had said the war with Iran would end "very quickly" and predicted that oil prices would fall sharply once the hostilities ended.

Speaking to reporters in Texas, Trump said Iran faced a decisive choice over how the conflict would conclude. "Iran will very soon be ending one way or the other," Trump said.

"It’ll either just say, look, they have 301 per cent inflation. They have no money; they have no currency. Their military has been defeated, their navy is gone, their air force is gone, everything's gone," he added.

Reiterating that the war would end soon, the US President further stated: "And, one way or the other, it’s going to end very quickly. And when that ends, oil prices are going to drop like a rock."

Frequently Asked Questions

What did President Trump say about the US's future approach to Iran?

President Trump stated that Washington would decide its next course of action on Iran, which would come either the

Did Trump disclose details of his Iran strategy?

No, Trump did not disclose what specific actions his administration could take against Iran. He indicated that revealing details would attract significant attention but assured things were working out

What was Trump's prediction about a potential war with Iran?

Trump predicted that a war with Iran would end

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 08:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US Iran Conflict US IRan War
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